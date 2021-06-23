Ten student-athletes from Oswego County area schools recently earned the Section III Scholar-Athlete Award.
There were two students from Oswego, Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico and Central Square. Each student got a $100 scholarship and a personalized plaque.
To qualify for the award, a student must have a cumulative average of 90% and participate in at least one Section III sponsored sport.
From Fulton, Emma Weaver and Bryce Carroll were named the recipients. Weaver was the top student in the class of 2021.
Joe DiBlasi and Ava Cloonan earned the Scholar-Athlete Award from Oswego. Both of the students were also recognized at Oswego’s Senior Athlete Awards on Friday.
Emma Wood and Austin Calkins were the award-winners from Hannibal.
Melisa Button and Ryan Mosher, who were the athletes of the year at Mexico, earned the award for the Tigers.
From Central Square, Braden Godici and Jillian Howe received the award. Those two were also recognized at their athletic awards banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.