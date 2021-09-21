WATERVILLE, Maine — The North Atlantic Conference has announced that for the second consecutive week, SUNY Cobleskill senior Ethan Straub, an Oswego native, and Hannibal High School/Jefferson Community College alumnus, has been named NAC Rookie Golfer of the Week for the week ending on Sept. 19.
A first-year member of the Fighting Tiger men’s golf program, Straub was the team’s top finisher at the 2021 Lou Jarvis Memorial Tournament hosted by Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Saturday at the Jay Peak Resort Golf Club in Jay, Vermont.
The Oswego native fired a round of three-over-par 75 to place third in a field of 28 players at the tournament. Led by Straub’s efforts, Cobleskill posted a total of 119-over-par 407 to place sixth overall in the field.
According to Cobleskill head coach Megan Bowman, the best is yet to come for the talented first-year team member.
“Ethan continues to improve his game and gain confidence with each tournament. He’s already posted multiple impressive rounds this season, but we truly believe he’s yet to showcase his best performance,” Bowman said. “Following him on Saturday, we talked about several minor adjustments he needs to make in order to break 70 which is a goal he’s determined to hit this season.”
The Fighting Tigers are back in action on over the weekend Saturday and Sunday when they travel to the Rutland, Vermont, for the 2021 Castleton Invitational hosted by Castleton University at the Rutland Country Club beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.
