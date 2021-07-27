OSWEGO — More than 70 people participated Saturday in the 32nd annual Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K Run/Walk, which started and finished near the YMCA along West First Street.
Among the leading sponsors of the event were Oswego Health, Burritt Motors, and Eagle Beverage. Proceeds went toward YMCA programs.
Greg Stowell was the overall winner of the five-kilometer run, finishing with a time of 17:34.
Completing the top five were Chris Eiriksson (18:46), Jon Shaver (19:33), Casey Bunce (19:43), and Andrew Shaver (20:06).
Eleven-year-old Madeleine Shaver won the women’s 5K run in 21:10 and placed eighth among all runners.
Rounding out the top five in the women’s 5K run were Susan McWilliams (22:08), Megan McCarthy (22:58), Abby Molinari (23:23), and Rachel Stowell (24:34).
In the 5K walk, the winner was Deborah McAndrew with a time of 38:11. She was followed by David Mirabito (41:44) and Trina Mills (41:49).
Following is a list of the top 30 runners and the top five walkers in the Harborfest 5K. Complete results are available at www.auyertiming.com.
See www.oswegoymca.org for more details, or call the YMCA at 342-6082.
HARBORFEST 5K RUN: Greg Stowell (17:34), 2. Chris Eiriksson (18:46), 3. Jon Shaver (19:33), 4. Casey Bunce (19:43), 5. Andrew Shaver (20:06), 6. Jerritt Wahrendorf (20:20), 7. Eric Enwright (20:34), 8. Madeleine Shaver (21:10), 9. Dairo Reyes (21:10), 10. Kevin Smith (21:28), 11. Nathan Schultzkie (22:06), 12. Susan McWilliams (22:08), 13. Zachary DeMott (22:32), 14. Zachary McQuaid (22:33), 15. Megan McCarthy (22:58), 16. Alexander Goewey (23:05), 17. Austin Richardson (23:15), 18. Abby Molinari (23:23), 19. Matthew Chubon (23:25), 20. Larry Miller (23:28), 21. Leo Babcock (23:36), 22. Josh Molinari (23:51), 23. Brett Derue (23:57), 24. David Ackerman (24:27), 25. Rachel Stowell (24:34), 26. Daniel Hutchings (24:59), 27. David Pearson (25:27), 28. Tom Richardson (25:34), 29. Bill Delfing (25:37), 30. Terri Richardson (25:48).
HARBORFEST 5K WALK: 1. Deborah McAndrew (38:11), 2. David Mirabito (41:44), 3. Trina Mills (41:49), 4. Jerry Collins (42:26), 5. Arthur Pearson (46:02).
