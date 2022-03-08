SWARTHMORE, Pa. — The Oswego State men’s basketball team kept its NCAA Championship dreams alive on Saturday, cruising past Keene State, 84-63, in the second round to clinch a spot in this weekend’s Sweet 16.
The Lakers forced their will inside and pushed the tempo to take control of the game early on, keeping the Owls at arm’s reach for the remainder of the contest. Jamal Achille continued his dominant weekend offensively, scoring 22 points to lead the way for Oswego State.
Lakers’ head coach Jason Leone said the team “settled in” on Saturday after playing “a little bit uptight” in an 82-73 first-round win over Hood College on Friday.
“We had guys that had never played in that setting before,” said Leone. “The NCAA’s just a little bit different. … I thought getting that one under our belt was big. We played much more relaxed, and we looked much more like our normal team on Saturday.”
Achille went to work immediately on Saturday, scoring six of the Lakers’ first eight points. Keene State responded, using strong perimeter shooting and an inside finish from James Anozie to keep the game tied, 10-10, in the opening 5:30.
But the Lakers simply kept coming, and began pulling away in the ensuing possessions. Consecutive 3-pointers from Achille and Christian Simmons put Oswego State up by six, with a three from Devin Green stretching the lead to nine just minutes later. Ahkee Anderson extended the lead to double digits with 7:30 left in the half, finishing in the lane to give the Lakers a 25-14 advantage.
Anderson added a three before the half, while Simmons found a groove, finishing at the rim and hitting two more threes of his own. Achille scored Oswego State’s final bucket of the first half, sending them to the break with a sizable 48-28 advantage.
Leone said the Lakers “played about as well as we’ve played all season” in Saturday’s first half, noting that the team was able to prevent Keene State’s size and physicality from becoming a factor.
“We played really well collectively, (and) I thought at the forward positions we really neutralized their size and strength inside,” said Leone, mentioning the Lakers played as “a team of five” on defense. “When they threw the ball inside, we had to be in proper help positions so we weren’t overpowered.”
Coming out of halftime, it was Achille again powering Oswego State to a hot start. The junior forward scored seven of the Lakers’ first nine second-half points, finishing to extend the lead to 57-32 with 15 minutes remaining.
“He was a catalyst for us offensively,” Leone said of Achille. “He certainly exceeded what his normal role is, and he was ready and willing, which is a big part of it. … He does have a quiet inner strength and confidence to his game, and it was nice to see him put some things on display that maybe he hasn’t had an opportunity to do in his first couple years.”
Simmons continued his strong night, finishing a three-point play to keep the lead at 21 points with 11:02 left. The senior transfer finished with 16 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes of action, with Leone saying the forward has “been a great shot in the arm for us”.
“Christian has really put his individual expectations aside for the betterment of the team,” said Leone. “He comes in, and he’s ready to play. He rebounds, he carves out space down low. If he’s making his 3-pointers, he’s a very difficult cover for teams.”
Keene State’s Octavio Brito found his stroke from outside in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers, with the third cutting the lead to 71-55 with 5:30 remaining. The Lakers finished on a strong note, however, with five points from Hunter Cole and a late bucket from Luke Van Slyke wrapping up an 84-63 victory for Oswego State.
Achille led the Lakers with 22 points and five rebounds in the win. Anderson had 17 points, a career-high, with Simmons adding 16 points and six rebounds. Green had 11 points, while Jeremiah Sparks added eight points and five rebounds.
Octavio Brito led all scorers with 24 points and six rebounds for Keene State. Mason Jean Baptiste had 19 points for the Owls.
With the win, the Lakers move on to their second Sweet 16 in the last three seasons, and third overall under Leone. Oswego State (27-2), the 17th-ranked team in the latest d3hoops.com national poll, will play #2 Marietta College (27-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
“I’m really happy for my current staff and players, we’ve put a lot of energy into this,” Leone said. “You do that while understanding that there’s nothing that’s guaranteed to you in return. … There’s plenty of good teams that maybe got upset in the first round, or got beat by a better team.
“We feel very, very fortunate to be moving forward here. It’s a special thing for our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.