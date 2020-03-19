OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway is still planning to start its 2020 season on Saturday, May 23, but “is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions being put into place across New York State.”
“To this point, there are no changes to our schedule — and Opening Day is on for May 23,” according to the Oswego Speedway twitter account. “Should anything change, we will post immediately. Stay safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.