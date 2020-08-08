Seton Hall won the championship of the St. Paul’s Leprechaun Girls Basketball League. In front from left are Coach Jen Bullard, Julia Pearson, Hannah Coe, Savannah Simmons, Maria Saltalamachia, Morgan Mills, and Coach Matt Saltalamachia. In back are Madisyn Mills, Cali Shaw, Brooke Trevett, and Tenly Baker. Missing from the photo is Bella Greutman.