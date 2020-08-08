OSWEGO — The St. Paul’s Leprechaun Girls Basketball League recently crowned its league champion and presented several awards.
The league got in just over half of its season before play was suspended.
Seton Hall captured the league championship. Coached by Jen Bullard and Matt Saltalamachia, the team included Julia Pearson, Hannah Coe, Savannah Simmons, Maria Saltalamachia, Morgan Mills, Madisyn Mills, Cali Shaw, Brooke Trevett, Tenly Baker, and Bella Greutman.
The Lala Ponzi Leprechaun Award was presented to Maggie Ball, Emily Lukowski, Grace Gfeller, Addison Britt, Julia Pearson, Josephina Howland, Maria Sweet, and Alison Griffin.
Players who received the All-Star Award were Olive Summers, Olivia Garafolo, Ella Warner, Rowan Miller, Peyton Bond, Cali Shaw, Josie Metcalf, and Mary Anne Cherchio.
Special awards were presented to Cali Shaw (Most Outstanding Player), Ella Warner (Father Thomas Murphy Memorial Award), Harley Somers (Dick Benjamin Memorial Sportsmanship Award), Abigail Ohnmacht (Bill and Jackie Santoro Character Award), Madisyn Mills (Lala Ponzi Most Improved Player), and Peyton Bond (Ms. Hustle Award).
