OSWEGO — The St. Paul’s Leprechaun League is starting registration for its girls league in mid-December and early January.
The first day for registering is on Monday, Dec. 13, followed by Monday, Jan. 3. Both are from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and are at Trinity Catholic School.
The league is for girls in third grade to sixth grade. There is a fee to participate.
Girls who played in the previous season and intend to play this year must register to hold their spots. There are a total of 60 spots for the league, and will be filled by the following criteria: played in the previous season; currently attending Trinity Catholic School; followed by new signups in sixth grade, fifth grade, fourth grade and third grade in that order.
Within those 60 participants, all players will be placed on a team. Players will be required to wear a mask at all times in the school.
There will be one guest per player, who must also wear a mask.
Rosters will be sent to coaches, who will contact players with information on practice times and game schedules.
Practices can begin on Sunday, Jan. 8, and games begin on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
All games are played at Trinity Catholic School.
For more information, contact Bob Sugar (315-343-6717) or Mike Pisa (315-342-3291).
