FULTON — The City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department will be having an abbreviated Spring Youth Basketball season for boys and girls in grades 3-6 from all districts.
Games will be Thursdays and Fridays starting on April 15 and 16.
The season will run for six weeks until May 21. All COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for basketball will be in place.
Visit https://www.fultonny.org/programs to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.