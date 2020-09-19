OSWEGO — Seven regular campaigners in Oswego Speedway’s Novelis Supermodified division will compete today in the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Star Classic 125 at Star Speedway in Epping, New Hampshire.
Dan Connors Jr., Brandon Bellinger, Jeff Abold, Otto Sitterly, Alison Sload, Dave Danzer, and Aric Iosue were planning to compete in the final event of a shortened supermodified season that has seen a mere six big-block shows completed in the entire country.
Connors has knocked on the door for an Oswego feature win for years. He has also entered a number of winged supermodified events over the last decade, including at Indy and Thompson last Fall, where he showed solid speed with his Xtreme Chassis. Now, Connors will make his first start in the family-owned No. 01 Hawk Chassis, a car just purchased from John Nicotra a little over a year ago.
A third-generation driver, Bellinger is coming off a banner year at Oswego in 2019. He earned a feature win on Retro Night. He also took the pole position for the 63rd Budweiser International Classic 200 with a record-setting lap time of 15.769 seconds. He has not made an appearance at Star Speedway in over a decade, and prior to a rare Sandusky start in July, it had been over five years since a wing was strapped on the No. 02 Bellinger Auto Special.
Abold is the defending champion of the Star Classic and a former winner of the Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway. He has been a force in the pair of winged supermodified events he competed in this season, finishing second to Mike Ordway Jr. in the Sandusky Hy-Miler Nationals, and again to Jon McKennedy in August’s Ollie Silva Memorial at Lee Speedway. Abold has finished no worse than fifth in the past eight Star Classic races. He will be considered among the favorites in the No. 05. Last year at Star, Abold posted the fastest lap time in time trials (10.977 seconds).
For Sitterly, the nine-time and defending Oswego Speedway champion, expectations are also very high. Last year, car owner John Nicotra finalized his purchase of the potent Bodnar-built, winged machine formerly owned by Edwards Racing. Now dubbed “Black Ice,” the car has seen Sitterly behind the wheel in select starts before, and has won a myriad of supermodified events including the 2017 Star Classic with Dave Shullick Jr. Sitterly placed second to Rich Reid at Lorain County Speedway in Ohio in August. A five-time winner of the International Classic, Sitterly knows exactly what to do in extra-distance races and figures to be up front today.
It has been three years since Sload has driven a winged supermodified. In January 2019 it was announced that she would drive John Nicotra’s No. 39 on a weekly basis at Oswego Speedway. In her first Novelis Supermodified event, she held off Joe Gosek to become the only female supermodified main-event winner in history. At Star today she will drive that same car for Nicotra and chief mechanic Otto Sitterly in her return to the International Supermodified Association trail.
Danzer is a two-time “Mr. Supermodified” champion and has won 11 supermodified features at Oswego. He has been known to throw a top wing on the family-owned No. 52 on occasion. The Oswego native has one winged start in 2020 at Lee USA Speedway, where he brought home a seventh-place finish in the Ollie Silva Memorial. While Danzer has not competed in the Star Classic since 2018, he does have a top-10 finish in the event.
It has been quite an interesting year for Iosue, a two-time Oswego feature winner. While he has participated in a handful of practice sessions shaking down John Colloca’s brand new No. 41, the car he will pilot on a weekly basis in 2021, the five-year Novelis Supermodified veteran also took his regular No. 11 ride out to the Sandusky Speedway in Ohio for his first winged start on July 4. Racing with the Midwest Supermodified Series, Iosue improved each time on the track. Iosue will now hit Star Speedway for the first time in his career driving the re-numbered No. 75, a nod to his uncle, Gary Allbritain.
The Star Classic field figures to have more than 25 supermodifieds including other former champions Russ Wood, Chris Perley, and McKennedy.
New England drivers knocking on the door for their first Classic wins include veterans Ordway Jr., Ben Seitz, Danny Bowes, Joey Payne, Jamie Timmons, Mike Netishen, and Dave Duggan. Other racers on the rise are Ryan Locke and Bobby Chartier, and rookies Bobby Timmons III, Eric Emhoff and Kenny White Jr.
The Midwest contingent will be stout as well. Timmy Jedrzejek, A.J. Lesiecki, Rich Reid, and former MSS and ISMA champions Mike McVetta and Kyle Edwards plan to compete.
The racing program will start at 5:05 p.m., and includes action for 350 Supermodifieds, and the NEMA and NEMA Lites, with the Star Classic 125 serving as the nightcap.
See www.ismasupers.com for more details.
