The Section III playoffs have been determined for boys and girls soccer.
Oswego boys and girls, Mexico boys and girls, and Fulton girls have all qualified for their respective tournaments.
The Bucs boys team, seeded eighth in the tournament, travels to No. 9 Cortland today for a 6 p.m. matchup in the Class A tournament. Oswego girls, the No. 10 seed, face No. 7 Auburn on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Mexico’s girls team, which earned the No. 9 seed in Class B, is hosted by No. 8 Lowville Thursday at 8 p.m. The No. 14 Tigers boys team goes to No. 3 Central Valley Academy Wednesday at 7 p.m.
No. 9 Fulton travels to No. 8 Central Square today at 5:30 p.m.
Sectional dates and opponents for football (Oct. 24), girls volleyball (Oct. 26) and boys volleyball (Oct. 30) are to be determined.
Girls swimming and diving sectionals will be on Oct. 30 for diving and Nov. 5 for swimming, both at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
Boys and girls cross country sectionals are at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.