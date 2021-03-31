FULTON — Six Fulton varsity wrestlers will compete this weekend in the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Wrestling Championships.
The event will be held Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the traditional scholastic season in New York, Journeymen Wrestling created a non-sanctioned single-division high school state championship tournament.
Fulton participants will include senior Dominick Hofmann at 120 pounds; sophomore Walter Crofoot at 145, senior Cuinn Burlingham at 152, senior Sam May at 160, junior Aiden Scaringi at 160, and senior Matt Woodworth at 195.
Also among the Section III participants will be freshman Jack Lamson (120 pounds) from Cato/Hannibal, and senior Holt Reed (152 pounds) from Phoenix.
The tournament will feature 450 competitors from 13 sections and ASIS in the state meeting underlying criteria to compete. There are 16 weight classes ranging from 99 pounds to 285 pounds.
It is a single-division competition, meaning D-1 (large school) and D-2 (small school) competitors will participate in the same bracket.
See www.Journeymenwrestling.com for more information.
Spectators are allowed, but are limited to parents and immediate family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.