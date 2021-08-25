OSWEGO — Dave Shullick Jr. capped a banner year by not only closing the deal on his second Oswego Speedway supermodified track championship, but by earning his first career Mr. Supermodified win worth $10,000 on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The driver of the Osetek Racing No. 95 machine was sitting in third with one lap to go when leaders Jeff Abold and Tyler Thompson crashed in turn four, handing the lead over to Shullick, who kept Otto Sitterly at bay on a green-checkered restart for his third consecutive victory.
“You know, they say sometimes it is better to be lucky than good, so we will take that tonight,” Shullick said. “Jeff (Abold) had the car tonight and we were not quite as good as we have been, but we had a good car. It was just tough racing up front, but we just lasted it out and it’s exciting to be here. I don’t always run my best for this race, so to be standing here today to get this title as Mr. Supermodified is pretty awesome. This is one of the only ones I hadn’t gotten in my career. I think the fans got a really good race today. There was a lot of passing and it was a lot of fun out there.”
Championship runner-up Sitterly started in eighth, and ran in fourth for most of the race, but was also able to pick up a pair of spots due to the accident coming to the checkered. It was the fifth top-five finish of the season for Sitterly.
“We really weren’t very good,” Sitterly said. “It was a long 75-lap race. That could have been a 25-lap race and I would have been happy with it. Unfortunate to see the (No.) 05 (car) and the (No.) 98 (car) up into the fence there and it looks like it was coming to the checkered so that sucks for both of them, but sometimes you have to take it when you can get it.”
Dan Connors Jr. drove a phenomenal race to charge all the way up from 19th to third in the No. 01 machine. It was the fourth top-five and ninth top-10 finish of the season, more than any other driver in the division. Connors continues to knock on the door for career win No. 1.
“I guess I can’t complain about tonight,” Connors said. “We kind of ran into some avoidable issues in the heat race and it wasn’t looking too good. We started way in the back, but they hit the setup pretty much right on. It probably couldn’t have got any better than it was. I just took it one car at a time and ended up here. The car has been improving every week and we definitely improved it again this week.”
The “Zero Hero” Tim Snyder and Lou LeVea Jr. were the front row for the 34th running of the 75-lap, $10,000 to win event and it was Snyder using the bottom part of the speedway to take the early lead.
LeVea Jr. got out of shape on lap 2, moving third-starting Alison Sload into second, fourth-starting Thompson into third, fifth-starting Abold into fourth, and eighth-starting Sitterly into the five spot as LeVea Jr.’s No. 83 machine fell back to sixth.
Snyder had started to pull away early on, but Thompson went under Sload for second place on lap 5 with Abold making the same move a lap later as the pair would now quickly begin to close in on the race leader.
The yellow flag came out on lap 8 for a turn three tangle between Michael Muldoon and Lou LeVea Jr., which ended the night for both cars as well as Dave Danzer and Max McLaughlin, who were collected in the incident.
On the restart, Snyder was shuffled from the lead to fifth with Thompson, Abold, Sitterly, and Shullick all going around the No. 0 car on the outside.
With 10 laps complete, Thompson had already built a healthy half straightaway lead, but soon after the yellow flag came back out for a Lou LeVea Sr. spin in the fourth turn
Thompson pulled away from Abold on the restart, but further back, the two cars on the move were Brandon Bellinger and Michael Barnes, who went by Snyder and Sload to move up to fifth and sixth, respectively.
Unfortunately, a broken header dropped Bellinger out of the race on lap 14, moving Barnes up to fifth, Snyder sixth, Sload seventh, Joe Gosek eighth, Keith Shampine ninth, and Connors in 10th with 60 laps remaining.
Back in front, Shullick had worked Sitterly over for a good 15 laps before he went by and into third on lap 27 as Barnes began to close on positions two through five.
With 30 laps complete, it was still Thompson in the lead ahead of Abold, Shullick, Sitterly, and Barnes, but that is when things began to get interesting.
Thompson caught heavy lapped traffic with 45 laps remaining and lost a ton of ground to Abold, with Abold making a run on the high side of Thompson to look for the lead in traffic.
Sitterly was also caught up in the lapped traffic and Barnes took advantage, sliding into fourth behind Abold and Shullick.
Thompson cleared this traffic, and in clean air, pulled right back away from Abold, until he caught up to another pack of lapped cars with 40 laps to go.
When this happened, Abold, Shullick and Barnes immediately were on the tail pipes of Thompson’s No. 98T machine.
Abold took a second peek to the high side of Thompson, but could not make the move stick, instead giving Shullick an opportunity to look low and take over second on lap 40.
Shulick went to go for the lead coming out of turn four, but was unable to complete the run as Thompson dove low in front of Shullick’s No. 95 car, desperately looking for a way around the traffic.
On lap 41, Thompson had to get off the gas as he tried the low side of the slower car going into turn three.
This gave the outside lane not only to Abold for the lead, but Barnes for second as well, as for just a split second the “Hustler” had gone by both Shullick and Thompson in the same corner to take over the runner-up spot.
Thompson, however, took second back from Barnes using a daring low side move to finally clear the traffic at last going into turn one.
By now, though, it was a different race with Abold the new leader over Thompson, Barnes, Shullick, and Sitterly with 30 laps to go.
The exciting run by 17th-starting Barnes would end in the pit area with mechanical woes as he was working Thompson over for second with 25 laps to go.
Now, the top five consisted of Abold, Thompson, Shullick, Sitterly, and Connors, who went by Shampine, Gosek, Sload, and Snyder to make it all the way up into the five spot.
As the laps wound down to just 10 remaining, everyone thought Abold had the win in his hip pocket with a big lead over Thompson and a clear track ahead.
Then Abold caught traffic with three laps to go.
Thompson had driven the wheels off of the No. 98 machine to catch leader Abold in the closing laps and unbelievably, appeared within striking distance as Abold took the white flag.
Going into turn three, Abold was still pinned in behind a lapped car, and Thompson saw the opportunity he was looking for to make a last lap, last ditch effort at the race lead, but got into the corner too hot, tagging the rear end of Abold, and sending the leader around.
As Abold was spinning, Thompson caught his wheel and also went spinning sideways into the outside turn four wall.
Both cars ended up on the hook in an extremely unfortunate ending to an excellent run for both drivers.
The race ended on a green-checkered restart with Shullick now the leader over Sitterly, Connors, Shampine, and Sload in the top five and that is the way they would finish.
Gosek, Abold, Thompson, Snyder, and Tyler Shullick filled out the top 10.
