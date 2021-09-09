OSWEGO — North Ridgeville, Ohio’s, Dave Shullick Jr. continued his unbelievable late summer stretch this past Sunday night at the Oswego Speedway, delivering with the second International Classic win of his career and first for car owner Chris Osetek.
It was the fourth consecutive Novelis Supermodified feature win and 18th career victory for the Buckeye State star who, this season, has claimed the track title, track record, a Classic win, and the Classic pole.
“This is super special for the guys. Chris and Brian (Osetek) and the team have tried so hard, but have really had no luck in this race. It means the world to me for them to get this,” Shullick said. “They grew up here and watched their dad be a part of this for so long and I know what that’s like. For them to get this race, the track championship, and the track record I don’t think it gets much better than this.”
Driving the throwback No. 79 vehicle for John Nicotra Racing, outside polesitter Otto Sitterly finished in the runner-up position for the second consecutive Classic feature.
“That was a long, grueling race,” Sitterly said. “I was sliding all over the place. I want to obviously congratulate D.J. and his whole gang for a stellar year. They did everything you want to do in a season, so good job to them. I don’t know. For now, I probably will just leave that alone (addressing retirement rumors). We are definitely going to race the ISMA car and stuff like that next year, and maybe just kick back and relax a little bit.”
Coming on strong for third was Dave Danzer, who started in seventh, and inherited the final podium position with 25 laps remaining.
“I have to apologize to Daniel (Connors). He came over and apologized to me, and I thought I took him out, but he said he had a transfer pump problem. It was good, hard racing,” Danzer said. “Congrats to Otto on a heck of a career here. He was one of my idols growing up when he first came out with the West car and is one of the greatest of all time.”
Michael Barnes and Russ Wood, who started 13th, and 21st, respectively, rounded out the top five.
At the start of the 65th annual 200-lap feature, Sitterly used the outside lane to take the lead from Shullick with third-starting Dan Connors Jr. falling in line for position ahead of fourth-starting Tyler Thompson and sixth-starting Doug Didero.
The front five pulled away from the field, remaining nose to tail until the first caution flag for a slowing Chris Perley on lap 20.
On lap 28, the initial restart saw Sitterly hold onto the lead with Shullick, Connors, Thompson, Didero and Danzer nose to tail behind him.
Once again, the top 10 cars stayed in line for the next 22 green flag laps until a yellow flag at the lap 50 mark for Bob Bond and Michael Muldoon bunched the field back together again.
On this restart, Shullick kept much less space between him and Sitterly, and ended up storming underneath Sitterly and took the lead on lap 59.
The third caution flag of the race was thrown on lap 66 for Lou LeVea Jr., who brushed the outside wall and slowed to a stop down the front stretch.
Green lights were illuminated on lap 72 for Shullick, who, on the restart, walked away from Sitterly and the rest of the top five.
It was short lived, however, as Jamie Timmons found himself backward into the third turn foam on lap 75.
Now with 120 laps to go, Shullick’s No. 95 car again passed under the green over Sitterly, Connors, Thompson, and Didero.
The top five remained unchanged until yellow flag number five came out on lap 91 for Keith Shampine, who had experienced a fuel leak in the No. 55 machine.
It was also during this caution that fifth-running Didero dropped out of the race with magneto issues on the No. 3 car.
The field took the green again on lap 101, with the halfway running order of Shullick, Sitterly, Connors, Thompson, and Danzer, in the top five over Jeff Abold, Joe Gosek, Barnes, Jerry Curran and Joey Payne in the top 10.
Just past halfway, Connors started to get a bit racy, going by Sitterly for second on lap 105.
Thompson tried the very same move on Sitterly, but the latter decided he was not ready to give up another spot, and drove back around both cars, taking back the runner-up position on lap 110.
On lap 115, Rookie of the Year Mike Bruce slowed with issues, bringing out another caution flag.
The restart with 82 laps to go would see Sitterly take a shot at Shullick on the outside, but he was unable to muster the speed to get around as Shullick continued to hold onto the race lead in the No. 95 vehicle.
Curran, who was solidly in the top 10, took his car pitside and out of the action on lap 123, a disappointing ending to a strong run for the No. 99 machine.
Two laps later, Muldoon’s Classic came to a screeching halt in the turn two foam with 75 laps remaining. This called for the seventh caution flag of the event.
After battling mechanical woes for the distance, this yellow was also when fifth-starting Brandon Bellinger called it quits for the day with the No. 02 car.
The field went racing once again on lap 131, and it was the same story: Shullick walked away from Sitterly out in front, again rocketing to a healthy lead.
With 50 laps to go, Shullick and the leaders closed in on heavy traffic, with other cars in the top five having issues getting by a slower car.
At one point, Sitterly closed the gap on Shullick before the No. 95 machine navigated the traffic and begin to expand his lead again.
Thompson had issues going around the slower car as well, and was sent up wide in turns three and four, which allowed Danzer to sneak into fourth.
Competing in his 42nd Classic, another solid run for Gosek came to an end with mechanical woes while running in seventh with just shy of 40 laps to go.
For the next 15 laps, the leaders remained in several heavy cycles of traffic, and this allowed Shullick to build an even bigger lead on Sitterly.
By this point, the third through fifth place cars were a half track behind leader Shullick and a full straightaway behind second place Sitterly.
With just 25 laps remaining, third place Connors began to run out of fuel and slow, which caused Daniel’s No. 01 car and Danzer’s No. 52 vehicle to come together down the front stretch.
Both drivers made a tremendous save, but Connors had to pull the No. 01 car pitside with 21 to go.
One lap prior, Abold, who was running in seventh at the time, took the No. 05 machine pitside with a cooked motor as attrition really began to factor into the outcome of the race. An oil leak from Abold’s car brought out the yellow flag.
At lap 180, the top five was now Shullick, Sitterly, Danzer, Thompson, and Barnes, with Wood, Payne, Tim Snyder, Todd Stowell, and Camden Proud cracking the top 10.
Despite the field being brought back to Shullick’s rear bumper, he was opened up a big lead over Sitterly and Danzer on the restart.
Unfortunately, one more yellow flag would come out with 10 to go for a hard ride into the second turn steel for Thompson, who had lost his left rear tire. He had been running in fourth.
And just like every other restart, Shullick pulled away from Sitterly and Danzer one more time with the $15,000 paycheck well within his sights.
Shullick picked up the dominant Classic victory over Sitterly in second, and Danzer in third. Barnes and Wood completed the top five. Payne, Snyder, Stowell, Connors, and Proud rounded out the top 10.
Bruce was the final car to cross the start finish line, finishing in 13th.
