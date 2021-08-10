OSWEGO — Dave Shullick Jr. of North Ridgeville, Ohio, had himself a night this past Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The 2017 Supermodified track champion set a new track record at a blistering 15.694 seconds, passed Mike Bruce for the win in the 45-lap Retro Night special presented by JP Jewelers, and in doing so took back the points lead from Otto Sitterly.
It was Shullick’s second win of the 2021 season, his third with Osetek Racing, and the 12th of his career in the Novelis Supermodified division.
“I was taking my time tonight,” Shullick said. “(Bruce) was running really good, he kept getting a little loose, but I wanted to take it easy and not put the car somewhere I couldn’t get it out of. On the back stretch one lap, he got in a little high and that’s how I got him. I don’t know what the crew did with this car, but it’s better after the crash. It’s pretty awesome. It is probably the best car I’ve ever had here. We were getting into the corners, a car length deeper than everyone else, and I don’t know why or what the deal is. I came here today wanting to win it because I wasn’t happy with just one win this year. I felt like we would have a good shot at it tonight and we got it done. I hope there are more behind it.”
Finishing in second was Supermodified Rookie of the Year leader and first-time feature winner this season, Mike Bruce, who kept Shullick at bay for a number of laps and finished in between the race winner and Joe Gosek for another impressive podium finish.
“I don’t think there was a single car in the field that was going to hold off Dave Shullick tonight,” Bruce said. “Hats off to them. They are on top of their program, have a great piece, and Dave is one heck of a driver. We had a good run, starting up front the track position was good and my crew chief Bobby is phenomenal. He gives us a great car every time we come here.”
Gosek made a great move in traffic to finish in the third position. It was the first podium finish of the season for the 41-year veteran.
“Everyone is going real fast. I started fourth and finished third and that is kind of the way it goes nowadays,” Gosek said. “I think you’ve got three or four in a group and another 10 in a group, and then Shullick is in a different world than all of us, so it is tough out there. If you can’t make a pass in traffic and you’re out in the clear it is really hard to pass.”
In observance of “Retro Night,” the feature was shortened to 45-laps as was the distance for so many years, and it was rookie polesitter Bruce inching out on front at the start ahead of Dave Danzer.
Third-starting Jeff Abold got a nose underneath Danzer, going into the first corner to take the No. 2 spot.
Shullick, who started sixth, went by Dan Connors Jr., Gosek, and Danzer in just two laps to move in behind Abold for second.
The yellow flag came out with only four laps completed for a Keith Shampine spin that collected Jamie Timmons. Both cars were out for the night.
On the restart, Shullick found a way underneath for Abold in second and began to reel in leader Bruce with 40 laps remaining.
Meanwhile, Gosek, Connors, and Sitterly drove underneath Danzer to take over fourth, fifth, and sixth with less than 10 complete.
On lap 10, Shullick really began to pressure race leader Bruce and would continue to do so for much of the race.
It took 15 laps, but Shullick made what turned out to be his race winning move on lap 25 and set sail out in front.
On lap 30, the top five cars began to catch heavy traffic with Gosek taking advantage of Abold being held up behind a slower car and moving into third.
Sitterly was next to use the lapped cars as a pick, going by Connors for fifth and then Abold for fourth in a strong drive from the 10th spot.
However, another caution flag was thrown on the 31st lap when a blown left front tire led to a heavy, straight-in hit into the third turn foam for Sitterly. Otto was uninjured in the accident.
On the restart, Shullick simply ran away from the field with the top three of Shullick, Bruce, and Gosek spreading out.
The battle was for positions four through six between Abold, Connors, and Tyler Thompson, but the field stayed in line for the remaining 14 laps with Shullick picking up the dominant win.
Rounding out the top five were Bruce, Gosek, Abold, and Connors with Thompson, Alison Sload, Brandon Bellinger, Michael Barnes, and Dave Danzer completing the top 10.
Tim Snyder, Lou LeVea Sr., and Hal LaTulip completed the on-track running order while Sitterly, the late arriving Camden Proud, Shampine, and Timmons finished their evenings pitside.
Two cars did not start the feature, including the No. 89 of Todd Stowell with mechanical issues and the CraZ8 of Max McLaughlin, which was out before the heat races due to a blown engine.
Only two events remain in Oswego Speedway’s 2021 championship schedule and it continues on Saturday as Barlow’s Concessions and A&P Auto Parts present a full program for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS plus the Sunoco New York Super Stocks Classic tune-up event.
Pit gates open at 2:15 p.m., while the grandstands open at 3:15 p.m. Heat racing starts at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit oswegospeedway.com.
