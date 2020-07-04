OSWEGO — During a private track rental on Monday, Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr. posted the top overall lap time of the seven Novelis Supermodifieds that participated in track testing at Oswego Speedway between June 26 and June 29.
Driving the Osetek Racing No. 95, Shullick clocked in a lap of 16.411, just a tick better than Otto Sitterly’s 16.473 turned on Sunday.
Of the five remaining cars, Jeff Abold was the only other driver under the 17-second bracket with his 16.798 circuit posted last Friday.
Also participating in testing from the Novelis Supermodified division were Dave Danzer, Alison Sload, Jack Patrick, and Jerry Curran, who shook down the Nearbin Racing No. 78. The No. 52 of Danzer and No. 39 of Sload were close in lap time, with Danzer posting a time of 17.0 and Sload a time of 17.1.
Curran’s lap time was 17.7, while Patrick never got up to speed.
Nine Pathfinder Bank SBS competitors, including three rookies — Robbie Bruce, Mark Denny Jr., and Matt Germain — also took advantage of the track time with former track champion Dave Cliff leading the way in terms of speed. Cliff, again piloting the Barbeau Racing No. 50, had a best lap of 19.164 last Friday.
Dan Kapuscinski drove the Flack Racing No. 23, which he will drive on a semi-regular basis. Kapuscinski hit 19.221, becoming the second-fastest SBS machine.
Mike Bruce turned in a lap time of 19.316 on Sunday in the RBI Racing No. 04 for the third-fastest lap. Tony Pisa (19.539) was fourth in the G.O. Racing No. 89.
Oswego Kartway graduate Robbie Bruce, an incoming rookie and the younger brother of Mike Bruce, had only driven karts prior to testing the family No. 32 at Evans Mills Raceway Park just a week ago.
In his first session at Oswego, Robbie Bruce ran consistent laps at 20.0 with a best time of 19.855.
Greg O’Connor will pilot the renumbered No. 22 SBS this season as a tribute to the Dana Family. O’Connor was only able to find 20.0 before mechanical issues brought an end to the remainder of his test.
Ken Moody Jr. made the tow up from Clifton, New Jersey to take part in June 27 practice and was also sidelined early due to fuel pump issues. Moody, driving the No. 01, is still new to the division, having only competed in four races a season ago.
The two remaining rookies, Denny and Germain, were on track last weekend as well. Denny ran in the high 20-second range and Germain in the 22-second range as part of his first Oswego laps.
A handful of J&S Paving 350 Supermodified competitors were also at the track for the sessions. Topping the lap board in the speedway’s new class was Mike Bruce at a best time of 17.590 wheeling the Lakeside Property Services No. 72.
Driving the Syrell Racing car, Dalton Doyle turned in a lap time of 17.715. Doyle won in back to back events last season.
Cameron Rowe, a former feature winner and Classic champion in the Pathfinder Bank SBS ranks, debuted the one-time Cliff 06 Supermodified as the RBI Racing No. 77 350 Super on Sunday. Rowe seemed to adjust quickly, turning in a best lap time of 18.069.
Testing resumed on Friday with Tim Snyder, Michael Muldoon, and Camden Proud scheduled to practice their supermodifieds. Brian Sobus in the Schartner Racing 18, and rookie Griffin Miller were scheduled to be on hand in the SBS division, as well as the J&S Paving 350 Super machines of Vern LaFave and Jon Tesoriero.
Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, which states that racetracks may not operate with fans in attendance, has been extended until July 21. Oswego Speedway continues to carefully follow the state and local guidelines and hopes to reopen as soon as possible in 2020.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for updates and more information.
