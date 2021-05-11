OSWEGO — In Oswego Speedway’s first event in more than 600 days, Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr. started on the inside of the fourth row and marched the Osetek Racing No. 95 to the front. He then snaked through lapped traffic to secure his 11th career Novelis Supermodified feature victory.
Also during the opening-night program, Dan Kapuscinski earned his first Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers feature win, and Mike Netishen took the checkered flag in the 350 Supers main event.
The program was sponsored by Helena Agri-Enterprises.
In the 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Shullick passed nine cars after starting in the middle of the pack. He picked off earlier leaders Dave Danzer and Michael Barnes with 15 laps to go, and then sliced and diced his way through traffic, keeping Barnes at bay for his second win with car owner Chris Osetek.
“It was like rush hour on the L.A. freeway out there,” Shullick said in victory lane. “We were all wheel to wheel for a while, but I knew once we got in clean air we would be in great shape. The Osetek Team went to school over the winter and it shows. This car has been a rocket ship since we unloaded.”
Barnes, who started third, had used lapped traffic to get by Danzer for the lead with 20 laps remaining, but relinquished the top spot to Shullick only four laps later when the No. 68 broke sideways coming off of turn 2.
“The car was too loose the whole race,” said Barnes. “It was a lucky second by being able to start up front, but a good start to our season finishing on the podium. Thank you to Gary, Eric and the Syrell Race team for everything they do, and congratulations to D.J. (Shullick) and Chris (Osetek). They were the class of the field.”
Doug Didero, who started fourth, got under Danzer on a restart with 10 laps to go and placed third.
“The car was good tonight,” quipped Didero. “We could not get the car hooked up in practice all week, and Thursday we were real bad, so tonight we took some big swings at it and figured we would use this as a test session to get the car drivable, but ended up with a better result than any of us were expecting tonight. So we’re all happy.”
Pole-sitter Mike McVetta and Danzer started the feature on the front row. McVetta assumed the lead. McVetta led the first 12 laps before Danzer and Barnes capitalized on lapped traffic to take over the first two positions.
Danzer built a healthy lead for the next 15 or so laps, but on lap 29, the leaders caught heavy traffic, bringing Barnes, Didero, and Shullick to his back bumper.
Shullick used this pack of lapped cars to his advantage, motoring around Didero to take third with 21 laps to go. In the very next corner, Shullick shot to the outside of Barnes to move into the runner-up spot as the field came down to complete lap 30.
Danzer in the No. 52 got out of shape in front of Shullick down the backstretch, leaving a hole for Barnes to take the lead with 20 laps remaining.
On lap 34, Barnes spun the tires coming out of turn 2, and this was the opportunity Shullick needed to steal the lead. He got around the outside of the Syrell Racing No. 68 in between turns 3 and 4.
Barnes tried to battle back and the cars dueled side by side in traffic before a spin by Lou LeVea Sr. brought out the first yellow flag of the race on lap 39.
Shullick got a great jump on the restart, while Didero found the inside of Danzer coming out of turn 2 to move up into a podium position.
Despite two other caution flags, Shullick built on his lead on the way to taking the checkered flag. Barnes, Didero, Sitterly, and Danzer rounded out the top five.
Speedway notes
• Winning 12-lap supermodified heats were Doug Didero, Dave Danzer, and Michael Barnes.
• Dave Shullick Jr. was the fastest in supermodified group time trials with a lap time of 16.135 seconds. He was followed by Otto Sitterly (16.273) and Tyler Thompson (16.317).
• Max McLaughlin made his debut in the Jason Simmons Racing CraZ8 but also found himself in the pits early in the feature due to mechanical issues.
• Cameron Rowe, Josh Sokolic, and Brad Haynes won 10-lap SBS heats.
• Dan Kapuscinski posted the fastest lap time during SBS group time trials with a time of 18.865.
• Winning 10-lap heats in the 350 Supers division were John Leonard and Mike Netishen.
• Oswego Speedway’s 2021 season resumes this Saturday when Oswego County Media Group presents a full program for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Oswego Speedway feature finishes
Supermodifieds (50 laps): 1. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 2. Michael Barnes (68), 3. Doug Didero (3), 4. Otto Sitterly (7), 5. Dave Danzer (52), 6. Jeff Abold (05), 7. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 8. Tim Snyder (0), 9. Alison Sload (39), 10. Brandon Bellinger (02), 11. Aric Iosue (11), 12. Joey Payne (14), 13. Michael Muldoon (15), 14. Lou LeVea Sr. (66), 15. Jack Patrick (90), 16. Mike Bruce (22), 17. Jerry Curran (99), 18. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 19. Camden Proud (54), 20. Mike McVetta (22), 21. Moe Lilje (32), 22. Max McLaughlin (8), 23. Hal LaTulip (56).
Small-Block Supers (30 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Andrew Schartner (18), 3. Bryan Haynes (86), 4. Josh Sokolic (26), 5. Griffin Miller (9), 6. Cameron Rowe (77), 7. Noah Ratcliff (73), 8. Tony Pisa (89), 9. Joey DeStevens (05), 10. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 11. Darrick Hilton (66), 12. Dennis Rupert (99), 13. Robbie Bruce (22), 14. Brad Haynes (88), 15. Jason Simmons (90), 16. Josh Wallace (49), 17. A.J. Larkin (35).
350 Supers (25 laps): 1. Mike Netishen (55), 2. Kreig Heroth (45), 3. Dalton Doyle (08), 4. John Leonard (12), 5. Kyle Perry (20), 6. Jon Tesoriero (47), 7. Dave Cliff (50), 8. Barry Kingsley (06), 9. Kali Spaulding (23), 10. Nick Kinney (7), 11. Ralph Clark (5), 12. Mike Bruce (22), 13. Vern LaFave (97), 14. Brad Babb (41).
