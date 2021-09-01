OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified track champion Dave Shullick Jr. has picked up even more momentum heading into Classic Weekend.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites has added its sponsorship support to the No. 95 team.
Osetek Racing Technologies/TJ Toyota and Shullick enthusiastically welcomed Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego to the team.
“I’m very excited to welcome Holiday Inn Express & Suites on board for Classic. They continue to be big supporters of the supermodified division. Hopefully we can put them in victory lane this Labor Day weekend,” Shullick said.
“It has been a pleasure to support racing and the Oswego Speedway since our Holiday Inn Express hotel first opened in the spring of 2016,” said Michael Doran, representing Holiday Inn Express & Suites. “We truly enjoy the multitude of great relationships with the racers, teams, Oswego Speedway, and its wonderful race fans. Sponsoring race nights and teams has been a priority for our hotel since opening, and while keeping an eye toward the future, we are excited to continue that support.”
Located at 140 E. 13th St. in Oswego, Holiday Inn Express & Suites is within sight of the speedway, which is just across Route 104.
“It is a privilege to begin a relationship with such a great hotel and organization,” said Chris Osetek of Osetek Racing Technologies. “Their outstanding support of the local community is an exciting thing to become a part of. I am very thankful for their support.”
Current plans are for Shullick and the No. 95 supermodified to be on hand at Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to greet fans.
Action for the 65th Classic Weekend begins Friday with time trials starting at 2 p.m. for the J&S Paving 350 Supers, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and Novelis Supermodifieds, plus the New York State Compact Championship feature (18 laps), and the Dave London Memorial (75 laps) for the Sunoco New York Super Stocks.
Saturday’s highlights will include the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150 plus features for the NEMA Lites, NEMA Midgets, and the National Compact Touring Series. Practice begins at 1 p.m., and heat racing starts at 3:30 p.m. A driver autograph session is set for 4:50 p.m., with feature racing set to start at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the highlight will be the Budweiser International Classic 200 for the Novelis Supermodifieds. Joining the card will be the Bud Light SBS Classic 75 for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and the J&S Paving 350 Super Classic 40-lap race. Pits on Sunday open at 7:30 a.m., with grandstands opening and practice starting at 9:45 a.m. An awards ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., with racing to follow.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
