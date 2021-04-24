FULTON — Construction of the new Fulton Wrestling Club training facility got a major boost recently with a $75,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.
The grant will help transfer the blueprint of the facility at the corner of Holly Drive and Emery Street into a building where the Red Raider wrestling community can gather together as competitors, coaches, and fans. The facility will house the growing Pee Wee Wrestling program as well.
Representatives of the wrestling club and the Shineman Foundation met Thursday at the site for a photo of the grant being presented.
With $250,000 in total now compiled for the project, it puts the club in a position to construct the building by mid-May, with the hopes of a grand opening set for sometime in June, said Fulton varsity wrestling coach Jeff Waldron.
“It’s pretty exciting,” he said. “Without the grant, we would’ve had to take out a loan, and now it looks like we won’t have to do that. Not putting this club in debt to fulfill this dream we have is just awesome.”
The Shineman Foundation Board of Directors was impressed at how the club was an “all-volunteer organization” and that “it already raised almost half of the funding they needed to build this new facility,” said Executive Director Karen Goetz.
The collection of hard work, in the eyes of Goetz and the board, deemed the club worthy of the grant and “an organization that should be supported,” she said.
“We knew support for the organization was very strong in the Fulton area,” Goetz said. “The FWC is pretty impactful and its program has turned in championship after championship, team and individually, over the years.”
Waldron said he was grateful for the Shineman Foundation helping him “work through the process.”
“When we got into the project, we realized it was going to cost a lot more than we anticipated. We planned on raising a lot of money,” he added. “The grant came at a perfect time. We asked for a lot and we got a lot.”
Waldron continued, “We told the Shineman Foundation our goal is to continue to allow the kids to be members of the club for free. They made it so we can do that.”
Along with $80,000 in donations, the wrestling club has also collected in $95,000 in materials and services, which includes CJ Demars Heating and Air Conditioning donating the heating system, former Fulton wrestler Derrick Bartlett buying and donating the land where the facility will be located, and a company out of California donating $14,000 worth of commercial doors.
The overall cost of the project is $302,000, Waldron said, but having a total of $250,000 will “complete the building itself and be usable.”
The plans for the building were nearing completion this week, Waldron said, as details of topography, drainage, and a study/survey are in the final stages.
“The goal is to meet with the contractor soon to set a official date for the opening of the facility,” he added.
A few other small projects for the facility are what add the total cost, Waldron said.
The club is looking to buy a brand-new lightweight, easy-to-use mat aside from the one it has already purchased.
Waldron said additional projects like putting a unit in the building to clean the air, paving for a parking lot — which can “be gravel for now” — and a lighted “open” sign are some of the last pieces for the facility.
In terms of competitive wrestling as a whole, the Fulton varsity wrestling regular season gets underway on May 4 in a quad meet at Jamesville-DeWitt High School against J-D, Cortland, and Auburn.
Waldron said he’s expecting a much smaller team this season with some of his wrestlers committed to spring sports. But he added that the majority of his wrestlers usually pick wrestling back up during the summer.
