The Richard S. Shineman Foundation, an Oswego County-based philanthropic organization, has awarded a $75,000 grant to the Fulton Wrestling Club to aid in construction costs for the club’s training facility currently in development at the corner of Holly Drive and Emery Street in Fulton. The foundation’s grant, together with money, materials, and services already donated, accounts for more than 80 percent of the project’s anticipated total cost, according to project officials. Representatives from the Shineman Foundation and the Fulton Wrestling Club gathered at the site Thursday for a photo of the grant presentation. From left are John Noel, Ron Labeef, Mayor Deana Michaels, Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz, Shineman Foundation Office Administrator Penny Halstead, Fulton varsity wrestling coach Jeff Waldron, Derrick Bartlett, Jennifer Bartlett, and Karen Noel.