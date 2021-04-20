FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Club announced in its recent newsletter that the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is awarding $75,000 toward the construction of the club’s new training facility, located at Emery Street and Holly Drive in the city.
The newsletter stated that the grant, together with the $80,000 already raised plus donated services and materials, is expected to cover more than 80 percent of the project’s total estimated cost.
“We are thrilled and honored to be supported in such a big way by the Shineman Foundation,” Fulton varsity wrestling coach Jeff Waldron said in the announcement. “On behalf of all the past, current, and future Fulton wrestlers, coaches, and the entire Fulton wrestling community, I want to thank the Shineman Foundation Board of Directors and staff. They have helped make a decades-old dream become a reality.”
The land for the training facility was donated by former Fulton wrestler Derrick Bartlett, owner of Vail Tree Service in Fulton. Since then, Raider alumni, wrestling fans, and the Fulton community have donated money, materials, and services toward the cause.
The Shineman Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in central New York by providing grants to not-for-profit organizations that will enhance the community. As part of this, the foundation seeks to build relationships with its partnering not-for-profits, allowing them to become more effective, and to build strong social bonds that will bring the community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.