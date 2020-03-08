WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Junior Kamryn Sherman notched two goals and nine assists as the Oswego State women's lacrosse team ran away from host Lycoming 19-2 on Saturday.
The Lakers are 2-2 on the season. Lycoming is 0-3.
Mexico’s Molly Beck scored four goals for Oswego State. Riley LaCava, Montana Garrett, Sela Wiley, Haley Call, Sherman, Kiara McKercher, and Mexico’s Kass Myers tallied two goals apiece. Riley Mallett had the other goal.
Myers added two assists.
Oswego State charged out to an 11-1 halftime lead.
Senior Elianna Sanchez recorded seven saves while Myers led Oswego State with five ground balls.
Oswego State will host Utica College at noon Saturday at Laker Turf Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.