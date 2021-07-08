RANSOMVILLE — Tuesday’s running of the 36th annual Summer Nationals at Ransomville Speedway featured a star-studded podium with international flair.
Seven-time Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard of Waterloo won the 100-lap Big-Block Modified feature.
Australia’s Peter Britten started eighth and charged toward the front, finishing second. Stewart Friesen, who grew up in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, placed third.
Sheppard arrived at Ransomville Speedway with a missile. First, he captured the Billy Whittaker Cars Fast-Time Award and then won his heat race before drawing a front-row starting position for the feature.
“I needed the whole nine yards,” Sheppard said. “I had a good racecar and a little luck. I think time trials was more about finding a good line. I didn’t see anyone running low and I saw some mud and grip down there. In the heat race, I went to the top and that worked out too.”
Sheppard’s battle with pole-sitter Mat Williamson, as well as a series of late-race restarts, played key roles in the 100-lap feature. Williamson and Sheppard traded the lead until a flat tire forced the Buzzchew #88 of Williamson to pit for repairs.
“He got the jump on the bottom for the first restart and rolled,” Sheppard said. “We just got a great start on the second restart off the top and that’s where I stayed from then out. It felt like I was coming down the hill and getting momentum. We were restarting really well and that’s what made the difference. I got nervous when Williamson’s tire went down early. I started wondering what I had to work with.”
The race concluded with a lap 99 restart where Sheppard managed to hold off a determined Britten in the #21.
“We started eighth and I felt like we had a pretty good car all night,” Britten said. “We did well in time trials and finished second to Matt in the heat race and that’s kind of how it played out in the feature. I had a little bit of a sniff at one point but really he had more pace than me.”
Britten fought his way up to Sheppard’s bumper but couldn’t make the final pass.
“The series right now is the most equal that I’ve ever seen so we’re happy to get a second and it’s good for the points,” Britten said. “After those last few races plus rainouts, it’s nice to bring in a nice check.”
Friesen’s family owned and promoted the track at Ransomville during the 1990s.
“It’s great to be back close to home,” Friesen said. “I wish all of our Canadian friends and fans could join us.”
Friesen looked poised to strike at the leaders but he couldn’t set them up.
“Both Sheppard and Williamson were really fast,” Friesen said. “Then Britten rolled me on a restart and that’s how we finished.”
Mike Mahaney took fourth place, with Erick Rudolph fifth.
Next up, the Super DIRTcar Series hauls to Albany-Saratoga Speedway July 13 for the rescheduled $7,500-to-win Horsepower 100.
See www.SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for more information and full results of the Summer Nationals.
