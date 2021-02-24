FULTON — Marcus Shepard canned 24 points to lead the Fulton varsity boys basketball team to a 58-55 triumph over East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Jack Broderick added 14 points and Gavin Doty scored nine for the Raiders (3-0). Completing the Fulton scoring were Anthony Bennett with six points and Dom Abbott with five.
Fulton trailed 44-39 going into the fourth quarter before rallying over the final eight minutes to notch the win.
“This was another real gutty win for us,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “After a very emotional and high-energy win (Monday) against Oswego, we had to bounce back against a very good ESM team. ESM had already played five games going into tonight against some very strong competition including three Class AA teams, and was very competitive in all those games. They are really well coached and play hard, and it was a great high school basketball game.”
In two of Fulton’s wins this season, the team has trailed going into the fourth quarter.
“Winning both of those games is a tribute to our senior leadership. Jack, Dom and Marc just find a way to will these guys to victory,” Coach Broderick said.
Shepard took advantage of the Spartans’ extended zone defense. ESM overplayed against Jack Broderick, giving Shepard room to drive for points.
Abbott excelled defensively, limiting the effectiveness of ESM’s best player.
Doty, a freshman, made three 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter. “Gavin has just made so many great plays already just three games into his freshman year,” Broderick said.
Sam Cotton also played well for the Raiders. “It is amazing the impact he has on a high school varsity game while not scoring a bunch of points. He took another charge tonight and had many key rebounds. He has been a big factor in our success,” Broderick said.
Bennett came off the bench to make two important 3-pointers, and Ben Demars and Cyrus Trude played valuable minutes.
“It’s been a challenging couple of days, but we are so grateful to be playing games,” Broderick said. “This team just shows up each and every day and takes full advantage of this opportunity that they’ve been given to play. They are just a pleasure to coach.”
Fulton is scheduled to host Central Square at 7 p.m. Thursday.
