BALDWINSVILLE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Salt City Athletic Conference championship meet at Baldwinsville Wednesday.
The Buccaneer girls placed fifth in the SCAC Empire Division while the boys finished in seventh.
For the girls, Madeleine Shaver came in third for the Empire Division and 19th overall with a season-best time of 20:36. She earned both all-league and all-division honors with the performance.
Other finishers for Oswego were Anne Niger (23:55) in 21st, Chelsea Storms (25:12) in 28th, Laura Bennett (25:53) in 30th, Kaitlyn Donoghue (27:40) in 38th, and Nashalis Reyes (29:57) in 39th and Stephanie Sprague (30:31) in 40th.
Andrew Shaver came in 20th in the Empire Division with a personal best of 18:49, which earned him All-Division honors.
Also finishing for the boys were Dairo Reyes (19:14) in 24th, Daniel Dunn (20:16) in 33rd, Kelwin Reyes (21:35) in 42nd, Elijah LaNigra (21:51) in 44th, Ian MacKenzie (22:26) in 47th, Ethan Hyland (25:10) in 51s and Jack DelConte (25:12) in 52nd.
