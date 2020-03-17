OSWEGO — The second annual Sharkey Racing Team chicken BBQ fundraiser has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Front Door Tavern in Oswego.
There is a cost for the dinner. The meal includes chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans and a roll.
Raffle baskets and a 50/50 will be included, and the raffle drawings are scheduled for 3:45 p.m. the day of the fundraiser.
Dinner tickets are available for purchase at The Front Door Tavern or by contacting Geoff Sharkey at 315-236-1952.
There will be a limited number of dinners available for walk-ins the day of the fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.