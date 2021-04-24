FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team celebrated Senior Night recently, honoring the seniors that have made valuable contributions to the program.
Seniors recognized were Hope Mirabito, Mackenzie Treneer, Ella Henderson, Alena Wright, Abby Pawlewicz, and Sammy McRae.
The Raiders swept East Syracuse-Minoa in three games in the Senior Night matchup.
Fulton finished 10-1 in league play and 10-2 overall.
“In a year with so much adversity and so many added variables, these girls CRUSHED it,” Coach Frost said. “League realignment due to COVID-19 allowed the welcomed addition of competitive teams to our league (Cortland, ESM), and our girls achieved one of the greatest statistical years in recent memory with a .910 win percentage!
“Our seniors stamped their mark and engraved their contributions by anchoring a team that swept Oswego for the first time in many, many years. Though we fell short vs. Jamesville-DeWitt, the same can be said for taking a set and showing a marked improvement in competitiveness against a team who has dominate the league for years. Winning 33 sets to just eight losses this season, this team improved each week after losing our first match of the year 3-2 in a nail-biter.
“I am so happy for our girls, especially our seniors,” Coach Frost continued. “I hope the memories of what they achieved during a crazy time stay with them forever.”
