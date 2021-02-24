FULTON — Seniors Marcus Shepherd, Jack Broderick and Dominic Abbott combined for 60 points to lift the Fulton varsity boys basketball team to a 74-56 victory over rival Oswego in varsity boys basketball action Monday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Shepard connected for 27 points, Broderick canned 17 and made three 3-pointers, and Abbott notched 16 points.
Rounding out the Fulton scoring were Gavin Doty (9), Tanner Jones (3), and Sam Cotton (2).
Mike Douglas and Keyon Johnston poured in 15 points each for the Bucs. Zach Chamberlain tallied 13 points. Completing the scoring for Oswego were Matthew Callen (7), Nate DeVinny (4), and Ethan LoCastro (2).
Jack Broderick scored eight points in the first quarter and Oswego made an adjustment defensively to try to slow him down, said Fulton coach Sean Broderick.
“They quickly changed the way they guarded him by finding him early in transition and face guarding in all of our half-court stuff. That allowed Dominic to get to the basket regularly in transition and off our sets,” Coach Broderick said.
Fulton led 20-13 after one quarter and opened up a 43-22 margin by halftime.
Shepard dominated the third-quarter by scoring 10 points to extend the Raiders’ lead.
“This is always a hard-fought game because of the proximity of the schools, the fact that many of these guys grew up together playing travel basketball and just the long-term respected rivalry,” Coach Broderick said.
He added that Gavin Doty and Sam Cotton played crucial roles as underclassmen and made big plays at both ends of the floor throughout the game. Ben Demars spelled Doty in the second quarter and got key rebounds and made fine defensive plays.
“It was just a great win for our guys and our program in this COVID year,” Broderick said. “We are taking nothing for granted and are grateful each day that we can practice and play games. Our guys are really taking this seriously and making the most of a condensed season.”
Fulton was scheduled to host East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday. The Raiders will welcome Central Square at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Oswego was scheduled to play at Fowler on Tuesday. The Bucs will be at East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.