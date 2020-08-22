OSWEGO — The 2020 Senior Men’s Oswego Country Club Championship was recently held at the venerable Munn Street golf course.
Taking a look at the leaderboards, either the seniors are getting younger or the younger golfers are getting older.
The tournament was played under mostly pleasant conditions with the exception of a slight suspension of play on day one due to nearby thunder and lightning.
There were three divisions of play: Super Seniors, who played off of the gold tees; golfers 60 and older, who played off the regular white tees; and the golfers ages 50-59, who played off the regular tees.
In the Super Seniors championship, Merrill Gilliland led from start to finish with scores of 74 and 70 for a 144 total. Dr. Sudhir Guthikonda took the handicap championship with net scores of 69-65—134.
Nick Della Penna led the 60-and-older division of golfers who played the white tees with rounds of 83 and 81 for a 164 total. Larry Morgia shot a net score of 69-73—142.
In the age 50-59 age group, Chris Carpenter ran away with the championship, shooting scores of 73-73—146. Paul Kunzwiler took the handicap division championship with scores of 73-69—142.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Super Seniors: Gross — Merrill Gilliland (74-70—144); Net — Sudhir Guthikonda (69-65—134).
60-and-older, White Tees: Gross — Nick Della Penna (83-81—164), Bill Farden (84-81—165), Jerry Brown (80-85—165). Net — Larry Morgia (69-73—142), Bob Lloyd (71-72—143), Ken Sturges (73-77—150).
50-59 group: Gross — Chris Carpenter (73-73—146), Tom Roman (83-72—155), Jeff Hoefer (77-78—155). Net: Paul Kunzwiler (73-69—142), Pete Liberti (75-68—143), Dennis McCarthy (75-68—143).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.