Section III Athletics announced that it will be using strictly digital ticketing for sectional semifinals, finals and regional athletic contests starting this year.
Tickets can be purchased either on Section III’s website (section3.org) or from the HomeTown Fan App, which is the organization that Section III is partnering with.
Executive Director John Rathbun said no cash will be accepted at the gate for postseason tickets.
When tickets are purchased on the website, fans will receive the ticket via email and can be displayed on a digital device, or can be printed out.
Tickets purchased on the app are stored directly on the app.
“We can’t wait to see all the athletes compete during the postseason and wish all the Section III teams the best of luck as we head toward exciting championship competitions,” Rathbun said. “See you in the stands.”
As of press time Wednesday, “unofficial” brackets for boys and girls soccer had Mexico in its respective tournament.
The girls team currently sits as the No. 8 seed in Class B and is slated to host to General Brown. The boys squad is the No. 14 seed and is projected to take on South Clinton on the road. The Class A bracket had Oswego varsity girls soccer as the No. 9 seed, traveling to Auburn.
Football, and boys and girls volleyball brackets were not available.
For more information about tickets and the new process, visit section3.org.
