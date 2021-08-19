EAST SYRACUSE — Prior to the start of the high school football season, which starts with practices on Monday, Section III hosted the annual football media day for all area teams at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Both Mexico and Oswego were in attendance, with five captains each plus head coaches. Even though practices haven’t started yet, both Oswego’s head coach Jason Primrose and Mexico’s head coach Tee Murabito said they were happy to be back to “normal” with football returning to the fall.
Murabito added that high school athletics, in general, is “something these kids need to get back to normalcy.” Now entering his 30th season in coaching, he said it was difficult to not be under the lights on a Friday night last fall.
“In the fall, being a teacher, I teach until approximately 3 p.m., practice until 6 p.m., and then go home. Last year, I went home at 3 p.m.,” he said. “To be honest, it was a very unsure time for me personally and professionally. I didn’t know what to do with myself. This is my normalcy, getting back to coaching. I’m looking forward to that.”
Both coaches said they both had summer sessions with the players. Oswego’s weight room was open eight hours a day, plus this past week players were working on conditioning to get in shape for the opening day of practice.
Primrose mentioned that, now in his second year coaching Oswego varsity football, the student-athletes know what to expect of him and how he wants to run the program. Those who are “buying into the system are the ones getting rewarded,” he said.
“(The captains) are the kids that put in the most time during the offseason,” Primrose said. “Some kids are like, ‘Well, I have to work, I have to do this, I have to do that.’ They’re coming up with all these excuses. It’s eight hours a day, man. If you can’t find time with that eight-hour opening, it’s almost like you don’t want to come in. I don’t necessarily think that’s the case, but it’s about making it a priority.”
At Mexico, Murabito ran sessions on Mondays and Tuesdays where the team worked on some fundamentals while others were able to get into the weight room. The sessions started in early July and just wrapped up this week.
He added that during the sessions, the coaching staff is able to build up relationships with the student-athletes, while also making sure some of the kids can get on a more even playing field with those who may be returning.
“We can help, instruct and coach them all summer, and give them pointers while getting their confidence levels up,” Murabito said. “But, certainly, we offer those opportunities for kids that are new, or even coming back, to show us their skill sets and how they improved.”
Both teams start their seasons on Monday with practices. Oswego and Mexico will participate in a large scrimmage at Mexico. Phoenix, Cato-Meridian and Hannibal will also be in attendance. Oswego’s regular season starts with a home game against Phoenix on Sept. 10, while Mexico kicks off with a road game at Homer on Sept. 10.
