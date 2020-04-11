The Section III varsity football schedules for the 2020 season have been announced.
All nine Oswego County high schools will have teams playing varsity football.
Fulton and Central Square will be part of the Class A National division along with Carthage, Fayetteville-Manlius, and Whitesboro.
Fulton will play all of its division opponents, and will also take on non-league foes Camden, Fowler, and Jamesville-DeWitt. The Red Raiders are scheduled to open the season Sept. 11 with a 6:30 p.m. home game against Camden.
Central Square will begin its campaign at home against Indian River at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The Redhawks will face all their division opponents, along with additional non-league foes East Syracuse-Minoa and Auburn.
Hannibal will be part of Class C-1. Other teams in the Warriors’ division will be Cazenovia, General Brown, Holland Patent, Jordan-Elbridge, Lowville, Mount Markham, and Southern Hills.
Hannibal’s season-opening game is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Jordan-Elbridge. The entire schedule for the Warriors will be comprised of league opponents. The Warriors’ home opener is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. against General Brown.
The Sandy Creek Comets will play within Class D North-West this season along with Beaver River, Cato-Meridian, Onondaga, and Thousand Islands.
In addition to its four league games, Sandy Creek will face Herkimer, Dolgeville, and Pulaski. The Comets are slated to open Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at home against Herkimer.
Five Oswego County teams are independents. They are Oswego, Mexico, Phoenix, APW, and Pulaski. The other independent teams are Fowler and Port Byron. The independent teams will not be part of the Section III or state playoffs, but will have their own playoff format.
Oswego will face the six other independent teams, and will also take on Beaver River in the Bucs’ home opener at noon Sept. 12.
Mexico’s schedule includes six games against the other independents, along with a matchup against Cato-Meridian. The Tigers are set to open Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Port Byron. Mexico’s home opener is set for Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. against Pulaski.
Phoenix will begin the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at APW. The Firebirds’ lone non-league game will be Oct. 17 at home against Frankfort. Phoenix’s first home game is slated for Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. against Oswego.
APW is scheduled to open its season Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at home against Phoenix. The Rebels’ extra game is set for Oct. 2 at Thousand Islands.
The Pulaski Blue Devils’ season will consist of six games against the other independents, plus an Oct. 23 matchup at Sandy Creek. The Devils are scheduled to open Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at home against Fowler.
Here are the preliminary schedules for each of the nine Oswego County varsity football teams. The schedules are subject to change.
Class A National
FULTON
Sept. 11: CAMDEN, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Whitesboro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at F-M, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: CENTRAL SQUARE, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: FOWLER, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: CARTHAGE, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at J-D, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs/crossover
CENTRAL SQUARE
Sept. 11: INDIAN RIVER, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: at F-M, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: ESM, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Fulton, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: WHITESBORO, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs/crossover
Class C-1
HANNIBAL
Sept. 11: at J-E, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: GENERAL BROWN, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Cazenovia, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: HOLLAND PATENT, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: MOUNT MARKHAM, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Southern Hills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Lowville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs/crossover
Class D North-West
SANDY CREEK
Sept. 11: HERKIMER, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Thousand Islands, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: BEAVER RIVER, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Dolgeville, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: ONONDAGA, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: PULASKI, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs/crossover
Independents
OSWEGO
Sept. 12: BEAVER RIVER, noon
Sept. 18: at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: APW, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Pulaski, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9: PORT BYRON, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: FOWLER, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Mexico, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs
MEXICO
Sept. 10: at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: PULASKI, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: CATO-MERIDIAN, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: FOWLER, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at APW, 1 p.m.
Oct. 22: OSWEGO, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs
PHOENIX
Sept. 12: at APW, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18: OSWEGO, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: PULASKI, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: MEXICO, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: FRANKFORT, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Fowler, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs
APW
Sept. 12: PHOENIX, 3 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Fowler, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Thousand Islands, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: PULASKI, 1 p.m.
Oct. 17: MEXICO, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs
PULASKI
Sept. 12: FOWLER, 3 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Mexico, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: OSWEGO, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10: at APW, 1 p.m.
Oct. 17: PORT BYRON, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: Playoffs
