SYRACUSE — The Section III boys hockey all-stars have been announced. Selections were voted on by league coaches.
Fulton forward Derek Schumaker was a second-team selection.
Oswego defenseman Adam Michalski was named to the third team.
Making the fourth team from Oswego were forwards Brayden Miller and Collin Cianfarano. Forward Frank Winchek made the fifth team.
Receiving honorable mention were Fulton’s John Dingman, Nick Long, and Trey White, Oswego’s Brandon Demling and Marcus Baker, and Ontario Bay’s Caeden Goodnough, Zach Blevins, and Julie Hollister.
