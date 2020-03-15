SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics has suspended the start of the school sports spring season, according to John Rathbun, executive director of Section III Athletics.
The decision was made after a meeting Sunday morning with the executive committee and presidents of the six different leagues within Section III.
In a letter to Section III member schools, Rathbun said:
“Section III Athletics in conjunction with its member leagues — Salt City Athletic Conference, Onondaga High School League, Center State Conference, Frontier League, Tri-Valley League, and the Central Counties League — announces that effective Monday, March 16, all interscholastic athletic events will be suspended based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat. The official start date for all spring sports will be April 14, 2020.
“Section III will continue to adhere to all regulations established by NYSED and NYSPHSAA. Contests will resume once practice requirements are met. The dates and structure of postseason competition will be determined as we move forward, but Section III has committed to an open sectional tournament.
“Section III leadership will continue to be in communication with local and state health departments and continue to work closely with NYSED and the NYSPHSAA. Additional updates will be provided as circumstances warrant.
“We are grateful to our member leagues for their continued support and their efforts to ensure quality educational and athletic experiences for our students. We ask for your understanding and patience as we navigate these unprecedented times.”
