EAST SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the format of the 2021 spring Section III Championships.
“We established a goal at the end of the last school y ear to do everything in our power to ensure that our spring sports athletes wouldn’t be denied an opportunity to compete for a sectional championship two years in a row,” said John Rathbun, Section III executive director. “It’s been a challenging school year for all of us, but our students have done a tremendous job keeping each other safe from COVID, and with our local Department of Health guidance set in place, we are pleased to offer this athletic competition to our member schools and student-athletes.”
The plan, approved Monday by the Section III Executive Committee, was developed with input from the following groups: Section III executive director and staff, Section III representative of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force, league presidents and athletic administrators, sport coordinators and sport committees, and Chief School Officer (CSO) committee members.
The following guiding principles grounded the decision-making:
-Seeding meetings are to take place June 6 for all sports. Sectionals will start the week of June 7.
-A single-elimination tournament will be completed by June 12 (rain date, June 13).
-There will be no change to the team qualifying standards for sectional participation.
-This year only, some classes may be split for tournament purposes if the entries exceed 16 teams.
-All games, including semifinals and finals, will be played at the higher-seeded school.
-Spectators: In accordance with NYSDOH guidance, responsible parties must limit spectators to no more than two spectators per player and/or capacity is limited to no more than 50 percent of the maximum occupancy for a particular venue. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidelines.
-There will be no admission fee for the spring 2021 sectional events.
The Section III Executive Committee and executive director will continue to monitor additional guidance from the New York State Governor’s Office, NYSDOH, New York State Education Department, and NYSPHSAA as circumstances change.
Sectionals will be scheduled for baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, and boys tennis.
Specific details regarding qualifications and schedules can be found at www.Section3.org.
