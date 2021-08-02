SYRACUSE — Two Oswego natives won the Indoor Box Lacrosse Association Empire North division championship with the Salt City Eels, based out of Syracuse, over the Utica Yeti on Sunday.
Nate Schultzkie and Brian Witmer, both graduates of Oswego High School, played for the Eels. Fulton alumnus Alex Cook played for the Yeti.
Schultzkie recorded one goal in the second game of the championship series. Witmer added a goal in the first game of the weekend.
Cook recorded goals in both of the games for the Yeti.
The Eels will now head to the IBLA national championships in Lakeland, Florida, which take place from Sept. 17-19.
