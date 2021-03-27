OSWEGO — The odds were stacked against Coach Mike Stevens and the Sandy Creek varsity football team since the beginning of preseason.
With the Comets’ preseason starting in the spring instead of the fall, half of Stevens’ squad was also practicing and playing games in the tail end of the basketball season.
This led to Sandy Creek only having a few weeks to prepare for the football season, and most of it took place in a small elementary school gymnasium.
“It’s what we could get,” Stevens said. “We were struggling. We’ve been outside only four times for practice.”
Despite the less-than-normal preparation, the Comets kicked off their campaign with an impressive 28-0 win over Oswego on Friday at the Buccaneers’ new turf field.
“I’m happy as heck, especially for what we had to go through,” Stevens said. “The kids were out of shape. We were in full pads in the gym, but we practiced in sneakers and couldn’t tackle.”
Stevens added, “I was so proud of and impressed with this team tonight.”
Junior tailback Maddox Brown led Sandy Creek with 79 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Junior fullback Justin Thayer rushed for 40 yards on four carries and scored two TDs. Marshall Cole chipped in 39 yards on nine carries.
For the Bucs, senior Adam Michalski tallied 67 yards on the ground on 12 carries, and completed three passes for 17 yards. Senior Tyson Cappetta rushed 10 times for 40 yards.
Oswego coach Jason Primrose said the 29-month layoff for the Bucs — Oswego did not field a varsity team in 2019, and did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — was a large factor in the outcome.
Primrose added he doesn’t want to use it as an excuse, but believes his team will learn from the opening game.
“I think the kids gave me everything they could,” Primrose said. “I’m upset about the loss, but not at the kids because a lot of them are young and never played before.”
After Oswego punted on its first possession, the Comets set up on the Bucs’ 21-yard line. A few plays later, Cole ran into the end zone for a 1-yard TD with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Following the extra-point kick by T.J. Reff, Sandy Creek had a 7-0 lead.
On Oswego’s next possession, the Comets’ Thayer intercepted a pass by Oswego starting quarterback Dylan Dunsmoor. Thayer ran it back 20 yards for the TD with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter. Reff’s extra point made it 14-0.
On its ensuing possession, Oswego managed to march into Comets’ territory. Cappetta returned the kickoff 25 yards and Michalski rushed for 32 yards to lead the charge to the Sandy Creek 46-yard line. From there, the drive stalled, and the Bucs turned it over on downs.
Primrose said he was impressed with Michalski’s effort after he came on to play quarterback.
“The kid is tough as nails,” Primrose said of Michalski. “He came in and ran the plays exactly the way they needed to be run. He brings a different element in the backfield.”
The Comets tacked on another TD in the second quarter with 2:55 left in the half. This time, Thayer scored on a 9-yard run for a 21-0 cushion.
“He’s a stud and a junior that really got a taste of being a playmaker,” Stevens said of Thayer.
Oswego ripped off another 25-yard kickoff return by Kennedy, which gave his team good field position at the 40-yard line. The Bucs advanced to the Comets’ 23-yard line, but time ran out in the half before Oswego could put points on the board.
Sandy Creek tacked on its last TD of the game with 3:40 left in the third quarter when Brown ran 12 yards for the score.
“We were tired and let up,” Primrose said. “If we kept going it would’ve been a different ball game.”
Stevens praised his defense for keeping Oswego’s offense in check.
“For not being able to tackle and prepare for a majority of the preseason and miss the normal practice routine, the team still stepped up in a big way,” Stevens said. “We were hoping we could run some plays and not kill ourselves. It all worked out.”
Stevens added that he feels confident going into next Saturday’s matchup against Phoenix.
“The kids know football and the program,” he said. “We got the bugs out quick and got off to a good start to the season.”
For the Bucs, Primrose said his players “understood (the loss) and took stock in what to prepare for” leading to their next game on April 5 against Pulaski.
“If we run 30 plays in a regular practice, we’ll run 60 plays in the next one,” he said. “We have to get used to a different pace.”
