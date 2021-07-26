FULTON — Coming into Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, Ron Davis III was second in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified point standings. Davis left the speedway with a feature triumph and the points lead.
The 35-lap Modified feature saw 29 cars take the green flag. Davis grabbed the lead at lap 18 and never looked back, capturing his second Fulton win of the season.
Other feature winners on Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil and Ehrlich Pest Control Night were Austin Germinio and Chris Mackey (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), Zachary Buff and Scott Kline (Novice Sportsman), and Tom Mackey (Mod Lites).
Jeff Taylor led the opening three laps of the Modified feature before Jeff Sykes blasted by him on the top side of the track.
On lap 10, Sykes, Todd Root, and Jackson Gill were in a battle at the front. Davis and Pat Ward were fourth and fifth and starting to gain on the leaders.
Sykes on lap 15 was still quick out front with Gill, Davis, Root and Ward still in contention.
Davis moved into second and drove under Sykes on lap 18 to be scored the new leader.
Davis extended his margin over the rest of the top five of Ward, four-time feature winner Tim Sears Jr., Gill, and Larry Wight.
Davis finished two seconds ahead of Tim Sears Jr., with Ward, Wight, and Gill completing the top five.
The first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature saw Richie Riggs and Matt Kitts lead until Austin Germinio drove into the lead on lap 7. He opened a 3.6-second lead with 10 laps to go and cruised to the checkered flag ahead of Tyler Corcoran, Riggs, Jimmy Moyer, and Rachel Zacharias.
In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, Rocky Grosso and Matt Richardson led early. When the race hit lap 10, Richardson, Grosso, Chris Bonoffski, A.J. Miller, and Tony Finch II raced in a tight pack at the front of the field.
With 10 laps to go, Grosso got a run to the low side of Richardson and drove into the top spot. Bonoffski, Miller, and points leader Chris Mackey from the 13th starting spot raced in third through fifth.
On lap 21, something broke in Grosso’s car and he pulled into the infield, ending his night.
Mackey led the rest of the way for his first win of the year. Bonoffski, Miller, Finch, and Josh Amodio completed the top five.
The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Model feature saw Bret Belden lead early before point leader Chad Homan took the point. When the race reached halfway, Homan was is control with Chris Fleming chasing. Belden, Kevan Cook, and Max Hill raced for third through fifth.
Fleming caught up to Homan, but with two laps to go Fleming went hard into turn 1 and went around. Amazingly, Fleming straightened the car out and didn’t lose a position on the speedway.
Homan notched his fifth Fulton win of the year. Fleming, Belden, Cook, and Harry Halliday completed the top five.
In the first 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature, Zachary Buff dominated the entire distance to get the win over Teddy Clayton, Tayvyn Marino, Jason Breezee, and Austin Cooper.
The second 15-lap feature saw Owen Kitts lead the opening lap when Dwight Nichols took over the lead. Over the last handful of laps, Nichols and Scott Kline battled up front, with Kline picking up the win. Mikey Wight made a late charge to finish second.
Doug Williams would lead the opening 11 laps of the 15-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature before Tom Mackey drove into the lead. Once in the lead, Mackey motored to victory lane for his first career win in the Mod Lites.
This Saturday, July 31, Fulton Speedway will close out the month of July with a program presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and Flood Drive Properties.
Right after hot laps the Midway Fan Fest will take place. Fans can get up close to all cars, talk with their favorite drivers and get autographs, giveaways and photos.
There will be features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus a $500-to-win Hobby Stock Race and the H2No Boat Race.
The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more details.
Fulton Speedway Finishes
DIRTcar 358 Modifieds (35 laps): Ron Davis III, Tim Sears Jr., Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Jackson Gill, Dave Marcuccilli, Roy Bresnahan, Jeff Taylor, Marshall Hurd, Bob Henry, Jason Parkhurst, Andrew Ferguson, Kyle Inman, Ryan Richardson, Nick Krause, Chris Cunningham, C.J. Castelletti, Mike Stanton, R.J. Tresidder, Justin Crisafulli, Todd Root, Jeff Sykes, Corey Barker, Joe Shields, Tim Harris, Dylan Zacharias, Mike Mandigo, Lucas Fuller.
DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Austin Germinio, Tyler Corcoran, Richie Riggs, Jimmy Moyer, Rachel Zacharias, Amy Holland, Matt Janczuk, Joe Kline, Jeff Prentice, Willy Decker Jr., Andrew Buff, Mike Phelps, Robert Gage, Quinn Wallis, Mike Button, Richard Murtaugh, Tyler Stevenson, Emmett Waldron, Brett Sears, Rick Miller, Matt Kitts, Kyle Devendorf, Kelly Smith.
DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Chris Mackey, Chris Bonoffski, A.J. Miller, Tony Finch II, Josh Amodio, Matt Richardson, Tim Devendorf, Dave Moyer, Cody Manitta, Dorian Wahdan, Brett Draper, Steve Marshall, Mike Root, Wade Chrisman, Tim Gareau, Rocky Grosso, Pat Nolan, Jake Davis, Edward Lukas, Kearra Backus, Jack Meeks, George Dyer, Ryan Dolbear.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models (20 laps): Chad Homan, Chris Fleming, Bret Belden, Kevan Cook, Harry Halliday, Sean Beardsley, Dave Moyer, Mike Kazierczak, Todd Chapman, Max Hill.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman #1 (15 laps): Zachary Buff, Teddy Clayton, Tayvyn Marino, Jason Breezee, Austin Cooper, Chris Crump, Brianna Murtaugh, Jason Lopes, Kourtney Slavick.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman #2 (15 laps): Scott Kline, Mikey Wight, Dwight Nichols, Savannah Laflair, Jason Doty, Owen Kitts, Buddy Leathley, Tim Snyder.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (15 laps): Tom Mackey, Mike Mullen, Justin Williams, Rick Demo, Doug Williams, Clayton Brewer, Hunter Lawton, Joe Garafolo, Brad Harris, Tucker Halliday, Roger Olschewske, Joel Moller, Darik Van Epps.
