FULTON — Championship night on Saturday at Fulton Speedway saw first-time feature winners and new track champions.
Celebrating in victory lane were Jackson Gill (Modifieds), Brett Sears and Chris Mackey (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), Josh Fellows (Novice Sportsman), and Jason Barney (Empire Super Sprints).
Capping off track-championship seasons were Ron Davis III in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Matt Janczuk in the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, and Chad Homan in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models.
The 35-lap DIRTcar Modified feature saw Marshall Hurd and A.J. Kingsley lead the first two laps. Dylan Zacharias pulled a three-wide pass off turn four to take the lead on lap 4.
Davis, who was looking for his first Modified track title, was on a mission after starting 14th. He was up in the top five by lap 10.
Through 15 laps, Zacharias held a big lead over Gill, Kingsley, Davis, and Chris Cunningham.
On lap 22, Gill drove into the lead exiting turn four. He was putting cars a lap down with 10 laps to go.
Over the final laps, Gill didn’t miss a beat, parking his car in victory lane for his first Fulton Speedway Modified win. Rocky Warner, Davis, Zacharias, and Pat Ward completed the top five.
With his third-place finish, Davis wrapped up his first Fulton Speedway DIRTcar Modified track championship.
The first 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Dorian Wahdan grab the lead. Brett Sears and Emmett Waldron followed, with Richie Riggs and Brett Draper in the top five.
By lap 10 Wahdan still showed the way, but Sears was challenging. On lap 13, Sears went to the top side of the speedway to drive by Wahdan into the lead.
In only his fifth race since moving up from Novice Sportsman, Brett Sears drove like a veteran and won by 2.4 seconds over Wahdan. Waldron, Tyler Corcoran, and Josh Amodio completed the top five.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Matt Kitts lead the opening two laps before Joe Kline took over the top spot. A.J. Miller, Ryan Dolbear, Kitts, and Jeff Prentice raced for second through fifth.
As the race progressed, Kline padded his margin until hitting lapped traffic. Dolbear took advantage and passed Kline on lap 18.
Just when it looked like Dolbear was heading for his second win of the year, disaster struck on lap 21. In turn four, Dolbear was under a car to put him a lap down when a car turned into him, ending his shot at the win.
Chris Mackey, who was second in points coming into the night, took over the lead when the race went back green and led the rest of the way for his third win of the season. Kline, Miller, Cody Manitta, and Prentice placed second through fifth.
Matt Janczuk finished as the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman track champion.
Chad Homan put an exclamation point on his season, cruising to the win after taking the lead on lap 5 of the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models feature. It was his eighth win of the season and wrapped up back-to-back track titles (2019 and 2021) for Homan.
In the 25-lap feature for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, Chuck Hebing and Jason Barney swapped the lead back and forth numerous times. In the end, Barney was first under the checkers. Hebing, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni, and Tyler Cartier completed the top five.
Josh Fellows got a late start this season in the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman class, but you wouldn’t know it Saturday night. He dominated from start to finish for his first win. Savannah Laflair, Mikey Wight, Buddy Leathley, and Scott Kline finished second through fifth.
All eyes now turn to one the most prestigious racing events in the Northeast, the 35th annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Oct. 1-2.
For tickets see www.fultonspeedway.com and click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.
Fulton Speedway Finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds (35 laps): Jackson Gill, Rocky Warner, Ron Davis III, Dylan Zacharias, Pat Ward, A.J. Kingsley, Bob Henry Jr., Chris Cunningham, Dave Marcuccilli, Corey Barker, Andrew Ferguson, Ryan Richardson, Marshall Hurd, Justin Crisafulli, Mike Stanton Jr., C.J. Castelletti, Lucas Fuller, Jason Parkhurst, Brad Godshalk, R.J. Tresidder, Gordy Button, Jeff Taylor, Jeff Sykes.
2021 Modified Track Champion: Ron Davis III
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Brett Sears, Dorian Wahdan, Emmett Waldron, Tyler Corcoran, Josh Amodio, Brett Draper, Steve Marshall, Austin Germinio, Richie Riggs, Chris Bonoffski, Quinn Wallis, Mike Phelps, Amy Holland, Jimmy Moyer, Max Hill, Rick Miller, Brent Joy, Tony Finch II, George Dyer, Teddy Starr, Jacob Dupra, Mike Root, Rachel Zacharias.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Chris Mackey, Joe Kline, A.J. Miller, Cody Manitta, Jeff Prentice, Matt Janczuk, Richard Murtaugh, Kyle Devendorf, Kearra Backus, Matt Kitts, Robert Gage, Wade Chrisman, Dave Moyer, Brett Buono, Tim Falter, Rocky Grosso, Tim Gareau, Pat Nolan, Matt Richardson, Ryan Dolbear, Jake Davis, Mike Button.
2021 Sportsman Track Champion: Matt Janczuk
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models (20 laps): Chad Homan, Chris Fleming, Harry Halliday, Sean Beardsley, Bret Belden, Dave Moyer, Todd Chapman, Alan Chapman.
2021 Late Model Track Champion: Chad Homan.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Josh Fellows, Savannah Laflair, Mikey Wight, Buddy Leathley, Scott Kline, Jason Breezee, Tayvyn Mariono, Chris Crump.
Empire Super Sprints (25 laps): Jason Barney, Chuck Hebing, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni, Tyler Cartier, Kelly Hebing, Joe Trenca, Danny Varin, Scott Holcomb, Matt Tanner, Billy VanInwegan, Jeff Cook, Denny Peebles, Jake Karklin, Chad Miller, Tommy Wickham, Parker Evans, Lacey Hanson, Jonathan Preston, Davie Franek, Chase Moran, Aaron Jacobus, Jared Zimbardi, Dylan Swiernik, Sam Reakes IV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.