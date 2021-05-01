OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team dropped its season-opening game 11-3 to visiting Rome Thursday night.
Despite the loss, Oswego coach Ted Beers said it’s just exciting that the Buccaneers get to have a season after losing out on last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, the team’s eight seniors get an opportunity to play at the high school’s new turf stadium.
Though, for the last few minutes of the game, it was hard to see with fog moving in. Beers said that at the end of the game, he couldn’t see more than 100 feet in front of him.
“It’s just really nice to be out here and see these girls play. It was a nice night and the rain held out for us, despite the fog, but that just adds to the fun of it,” he said. “But, you know what? It’s Oswego. You do what you’ve got to do. That’s just what you get when you live off the water.”
Given that the Bucs hadn’t played a game since May 20, 2019, against Fowler, Beers said he was impressed with the team’s performance considering “all the factors involved,” including the “teetering” whether or not this season would even happen.
Oswego only has three players that have played at the varsity level prior to this season: Mia Fierro, Olivia Day, and Isabella Koproski. Plus, the roster is a little smaller with only 17 girls on the squad.
“I can’t be upset. It’s the first game. A lot of these girls haven’t played in almost two years,” Beers said. “Everything is going to be a slow improvement. They got to see how things played out today.”
The Black Knights came out strong, scoring 20 seconds into the game with a goal from Danielle A’iuto, followed quickly by Jace Hunzinger’s goal only 1:42 into the game. The quick onslaught of goals continued with Isibeal McMahon scoring with 18:47 left in the first half.
Fierro scored a free-position shot to give Oswego its first goal of the game with 16:09 left in the half. But for the next 14 minutes of the first half, it was all Rome.
“Mia’s got the hardest shot among this group. Her size definitely helps, both height-wise and her build,” Beers said. “She’s definitely built like the hockey and lacrosse player that she is. It’s a great advantage for us and it’s certainly a great advantage for her. She’s fun to watch.”
Alexandra Tapia scored with 15:18 left after receiving a pass up front. Alyssa Nardslico scored 1:08 later after cutting in front of the net with a lot of speed. Following a quick mask and water break with 10:40 left in the half, Isabella Sanzone added another goal for the Knights with 6:09 left in the half after an absolute laser shot from the top of the arc.
With two minutes left in the half, Oswego’s Madison Jones notched her first varsity goal after running from behind Rome’s net to right in front of the goaltender, finding the twine over the shoulder of goalie Alana Iacovissi.
Tapia added her second goal of the game after sprinting across the field and finding the back of the net with 1:05 left in the half. She also opened the scoring in the second half, completing her hat trick.
Hunzinger scored back-to-back goals with 22:45 left and 21:17 left in the game, the former essentially an underhand shot as she appeared to throw the ball very low with strong velocity.
Kylie Fritton scored her first varsity goal for the Bucs with 18:50 left in the game.
Rome’s Sanzone finished the scoring for the game with a hard shot from up top with 12:48 to go.
Day made seven saves for the Bucs. Beers said that Day is “nonstop positive” and always cheers on her teammates, no matter what the score or situation is.
“She’s our quarterback back there defensively. You can hear her all game long,” Beers said. “She’s a great influence and role model, especially for our younger girls.”
Oswego (0-1) hosts Cazenovia (0-1) at 1 p.m. today. The Lakers fell 21-3 to Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday.
“Every day is going to be a learning moment for us,” Beers said. “It’s going to be nonstop improvements for us and we’re looking forward to it.”
