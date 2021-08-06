OSWEGO — For the first time in three weeks, the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers will all be in action at the Oswego Speedway as JP Jewelers of Oswego presents “Retro Night” and the fan-favorite driver autograph session on Saturday.
Leading the way into the final three-race stretch of the season are Otto Sitterly, Josh Sokolic, and Mike Bruce.
Sitterly, the nine-time and defending speedway champion, took the points lead from season-long leader Dave Shullick Jr. on July 10 after Shullick was caught up in an accident late in the first feature.
It is now Sitterly leading the heap with 657 points, just five more than Shullick’s 652.
Coming off of three straight podium finishes, including two on the same night the last time out, 2019 Retro Night winner Brandon Bellinger is just six points behind Shullick and 11 behind Sitterly in the title fight.
With 632 and 608 points, Michael Barnes and Jeff Abold round out the top five, ahead of Alison Sload, Dave Danzer, Tyler Thompson, Dan Connors Jr., and Tim Snyder in the top 10.
Tenth through 17th in points are Lou LeVea Jr., Joe Gosek, Jack Patrick, Max McLaughlin, Lou LeVea Sr., Hal LaTulip, Jerry Curran, and Camden Proud, who will all be in action this weekend.
Making his second appearance of the 2021 season will be Keith Shampine in the Osetek Racing No. 55 car. Veteran Todd Stowell will return for his first race of the year, and only his second piloting the X Chassis Inc. No. 89 car.
After sweeping the July 10 twin 20s for the first two wins of his career, 19-year-old Josh Sokolic has taken over the Pathfinder Bank SBS points lead from veteran Dan Kapuscinski.
With three wins on May 8, June 19, and July 3, Kapuscinski trails Sokolic’s 611 points by only six markers at 605 points going into this weekend.
At 560 points, rookie standout Noah Ratcliff, who owns four top-five finishes including three podium efforts this year, leads the Rookie of the Year race by 29 points over Griffin Miller, and now sits a distant third to Sokolic and Kapuscinski in the overall standings.
At a close 539 and 536 points, brothers Brad and Bryan Haynes complete the top five while Miller, Cameron Rowe, rookie Robbie Bruce, Dennis Rupert, and rookie Mark Denny Jr. are top 10.
Cars 11th through 15th in the standings consist of the remaining five full-time rookies; Darrick Hilton, Joey DeStevens, Greg O’Connor, Josh Wallace, and AJ Larkin.
While it was Jeffrey Battle, Chase Locke, and Dave Cliff putting on the show in last week’s J&S Paving 350 Super King of Wings event, it was Mike Bruce who built his points lead over Dalton Doyle and Kyle Perry.
Bruce, who won the first two 350 Super events of his career on the same night back on July 3, finished in the five spot a week ago behind Battle, Locke, Cliff, and Bobby Timmons, but with his championship challengers Doyle and Perry finishing further back in the field, the driver of the No. 22 car was able to open his lead up to 38 points over Doyle and 44 over Perry.
At 493, 455, and 449 points, respectively, it is Bruce, Doyle, and Perry the top three ahead of Barry Kingsley at 439 points and Cliff at 436 points in a close top five race.
The remaining top 10 drivers of Jon Tesoriero, Nick Kinney, Kali Spaulding, Kreig Heroth, and Vern LaFave are also in a tight battle at 431, 425, 398, 391, and 386 points.
Racing at Oswego Speedway is scheduled to take the green flag at 6:15 p.m. this Saturday.
The driver autograph session will take place at 5 p.m. on the front stretch, with grandstand gates opening for hot laps at 2:45 p.m.
For more information, visit oswegospeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.