OSWEGO — Oswego Country Club held its Couples Member-Guest Tournament on Sunday.
Taking first place with a score of 14-under-par 58 was the team of Anna Laurion, Ben Frary, Ty Bergeron, and Eric Morris.
Finishing in a tie for second place with a score of 63 was the team of Kyla Lavery, Greg Lavery, Kristin Goodman, and Mike Goodman.
Also carding a 63 was the group of Justine LeVea, John Nelson, Jonell Yablonski, and Josh LeVea.
Two teams tied for fourth place at 64. One team consisted of Katrina Cummings, Brian Cummings, Christy Kerling, and Jeremy Kerling. The other was the team of Karen Doten, Rick Doten, Angela Schimpff, and Matt Kitts.
Longest drive winners were Anna Laurion and Eric Morris.
Closest-to-the-pin contest winners were Mary Stevens and Eric Morris.
