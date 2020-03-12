OSWEGO — Registration is now open for softball and kickball leagues at the Legends Fields Complex in Oswego this summer.
There will be leagues playing on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this year. Tuesday includes co-ed kickball; Thursday is co-ed softball, women’s E-softball, and cup-in-hand kickball; and Friday has women’s E-softball, men’s D-softball and men’s E-softball.
There is a sign-up fee for each team joining a league. Weather permitting, every league will start on May 5. Winners from all softball leagues will receive a paid bid to this year’s USA/ASA National Tournament.
To register a team, go to www.legendsfields.com. The deadline to register is April 9.
