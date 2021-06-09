DEWITT — Despite getting home runs from Jayda Borrow and Riley Kempston, the Fulton varsity softball team lost 18-9 Monday to Christian Brothers Academy in the first round of the Section III Class A Tournament.
Fulton had 12 hits, including the two home runs. Borrow tallied three hits and an RBI, while scoring twice. Kempston also had three hits with three RBIs and scored three runs.
Grace Dempsey had two hits and two RBIs. Meadow Waterhouse belted two singles and scored twice. Lydia Mirabito, who walked three times in the game and had an infield single, scored three runs.
The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the first inning after three straight walks. Kempston walked to drive in a run, and then Natalie Frost hit a deep two-run double to center field. Liz Chrisman added an RBI single to center field, giving Fulton an early 4-0 lead.
But CBA’s offense just couldn’t be matched. The Brothers utilized consistent hitting and patience, earning 20 walks in the contest. CBA plated five runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth, and it proved to be too much for the Raiders.
“They might’ve been a little bit more patient in the box than we were. We like to go out and hit the ball,” Fulton coach Derek Lyons said. “It was basically the pitching and timely fielding. We had to do those things to be successful in sectionals.”
Waterhouse and Jenna Sitar split pitching duties for Fulton. Waterhouse threw for 2.1 innings, allowing 10 runs on five hits with 12 walks. Sitar, who pitched 3.2 innings, allowed eight runs on six hits and eight walks.
Lyons said he thought it was a “very small strike zone,” with pitchers for both teams having a tough time finding the strike zone.
“It’s putting your pitchers in a very difficult situation,” he said. “It puts a struggle on our pitcher and on their pitcher.”
The Raiders will graduate two players this season, Kempston and Sennayeawauss Clinard.
With a very young roster on his hands, including both pitchers, Lyons said that making sectionals was a good learning experience and now Fulton has to “build a little momentum from making sectionals.”
“I wish we could’ve gotten a win at sectionals for Riley and Sunny, and for the whole group in general,” Lyons said. “These girls had their backs against the wall for the last two weeks of the season. It was a good thing to make sectionals.”
Moving forward, Lyons mentioned that he told his team it’s about getting more competition in and just growing from this sectionals trip.
“We’re going to look for some summer leagues and try to play with this group that we have and just get better,” Lyons said. “We have a lot of pieces to the puzzle. We’ve just got to keep working to get better.”
