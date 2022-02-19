OSWEGO — The Oswego State men's basketball team finished their regular season with a bang on Saturday, cruising past SUNY Fredonia 104-55 on Senior Day.
The Lakers celebrated seven seniors: Christian Simmons, Jordan Brown, Brendan Mulson, Eric Sanfilippo, Hunter Cole, Julien Crittendon, and Louis Fedullo.
"It was a really, really good day for the program," said head coach Jason Leone. "We had our alums back, so (it was) very meaningful. Really happy for the guys."
Simmons scored the Lakers' first eight points, knocking down a pair of early threes to get things started. The Lakers hit eight 3-pointers in total in the first half, with three more coming from Crittendon.
A pair of Crittendon threes, sandwiched around another from Cole, had the Lakers ahead 40-15 with 6:38 left in the first half. Another basket from Simmons and a three from Devin Green helped Oswego State take a 49-25 lead into halftime.
With 18 minutes to go, the Lakers held a 53-31 lead. Over the next six minutes, Oswego State went on a 26-4 run, powered by 11 points from Simmons and six from Jeremiah Sparks. The run stretched the Laker lead to 79-35 with just over 12 minutes remaining.
Ahkee Anderson added seven points in the second half, Sean Edwards hit a pair of 3-pointers, with Marcus Shelton and Eric Londis adding buckets as Oswego State cruised to a 104-55 win in the team's regular season finale.
Simmons led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 9-10 from the field and adding seven rebounds. Crittendon had 12 points, Sparks had 11, Anderson had nine, with Brown and Edwards each adding eight points.
Sixteen different players scored for Oswego State in the win.
Aaron Collins led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Malik Jemison had eight, while Braeden Miller and Matt Aebersold each added six.
The Lakers finish the regular season with an overall record of 23-2 (17-1 in SUNYAC play). They are the #1 seed in the SUNYAC tournament, and will host a semifinal game at Max Ziel Gymnasium on Friday.
Check Tuesday's edition of the Palladium-Times for a full game story.
