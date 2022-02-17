MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls basketball team used a big third quarter to propel themselves past Phoenix, 57-42, in the preliminary round of the Section III Class B sectional tournament on Thursday.
“It’s incredible for these kids and what they’ve worked for all these years,” Mexico head coach Dominick Anthony said of the playoff win. “For these kids to come have a sectional game with the home crowd, it was phenomenal. I’m so happy for them. And it’s a building block for us. Obviously, this is something we want to do more of.”
In the first quarter, Mexico's Emma Lawler made her presence felt, scoring eight of the Tigers' first 11 points.
Ella McCoy knocked down an early three for the Tigers as well, but 3-pointers from Miley Esposito and Sara Ruetsch helped the Firebirds take a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.
Perimeter shooting continued to play a big role in the second, with McCoy hitting another three to put Mexico ahead 18-15 early in the quarter. Phoenix responded, however, going on a quick 8-2 run powered by threes from Ava Kuropatwinski and Brooklyn Olschewske to go up 23-20.
The teams continued to trade the lead back and forth in the opening half, with neither team able to pull away. The largest lead in the first half for either side was just four points.
With one second left in the half, Madison Grover was fouled on a three and hit two free throws, sending Phoenix into halftime with a slim 30-29 lead.
In the third quarter, Mexico turned a tight, back-and-forth affair into a double-digit lead, outscoring the Firebirds 17-3 in the frame.
Ella Blunt found a rhythm from deep for the Tigers, knocking down three shots from outside the arc in a span of just over 1:20. McCoy hit a three of her own on the next possession, pushing Mexico's lead to 44-30 with 2:45 left in the third.
Phoenix was held scoreless in the quarter until Esposito hit a three with 22 seconds remaining, and the Firebirds entered the fourth trailing, 46-33.
A free throw from Alaynna Dashnaw cut the lead to 10 with 5:29 remaining, but Phoenix was unable to get any closer, with a late bucket from Anyssia Ingersoll and free throws from Briana Urquhart and Lawler helping Mexico finish out a 57-42 victory.
Lawler led the Tigers’ balanced scoring effort with 13 points in the win. Urquhart and Ingersoll each added 11, with Blunt and McCoy scoring nine points each.
Esposito led the Firebirds with 11 points. Ruetsch had 10, Grover had seven, and Olschewske added six points for Phoenix.
Mexico, the 13-seed in the Class B tournament, advances to face 4-seed Westhill at noon on Saturday.
“The main thing is, and we talked about it today, let’s have fun,” said Anthony. “If we can’t make it fun, then we’re not doing it right. We know Westhill, we know what they’re capable of. … We’ve got an incredible challenge. We’re just going to play hard and see what happens.”
Check Saturday's edition of the Palladium-Times for a full game story.
