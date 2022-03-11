MARIETTA, Ohio — The Marietta College Pioneers used a late 11-0 run to pull ahead, hanging on to beat the Oswego State men's basketball team 89-81 in the Sweet 16 on Friday.
The Lakers' season ends with a record of 27-3, a program record for wins. The Sweet 16 berth also matches the furthest tournament trip in program history.
The game was tightly contested throughout the first half, with the Lakers able to hold the lead for the first 12 minutes of the contest.
Ahkee Anderson got Oswego State started early, opening scoring with a 3-pointer on the game's first possession. Jeremiah Sparks then found a rhythm, finishing at the rim and hitting a 3-pointer to give the Lakers an 8-2 lead five minutes in.
The Pioneers and their high-powered offense kept things tight early on, with senior guard Jason Ellis leading the way. Ellis scored Marietta's opening basket, then hit a pair of jumpers to cut the Laker lead to 12-10 with 12:32 left in the half.
Buckets from Julien Crittendon, Jamal Achille, and Christian Simmons kept Oswego State ahead, and a three from Devin Green gave the Lakers a 21-17 lead just over 11 minutes in.
But the Pioneers responded in a big way, breaking off an 11-2 run over the following three minutes to take a 28-23 lead. Senior guard Lukas Isaly got on the scoreboard during this stretch, and hit a three to give Marietta a 33-27 lead with 4:28 left in the half.
Despite being held without a basket for a stretch of over three minutes late in the half, the Lakers kept within striking distance, and a 3-pointer from Sparks cut Marietta's lead to 40-36 with 37 seconds left before halftime.
Isaly responded, however, hitting a three of his own with five seconds left, sending the Pioneers into the half with a 43-36 lead.
The Lakers came flying out of the gates in the second half, outscoring Marietta 20-4 over the first 6:35 of game time. Green opened the half with a 3-pointer, then finished at the basket to cut the Pioneer lead to two.
Brendan Mulson finished at the rim just over a minute later, tying the game at 45 apiece. After a free throw from Tim Kreeger, Simmons finished inside to give Oswego State a 47-46 lead, their first advantage in 11 and a half minutes of game time.
The Lakers kept coming, with buckets from Sparks, Mulson, and Simmons punctuated by an Anderson three, stretching the Lakers' lead to 56-47 with 13:26 remaining.
But Marietta and their fast-paced offense had a response, immediately following up Anderson's three with a 12-2 run. Six points from Ellis and a pair of buckets by Sahmi Willoughby put Marietta up one, 59-58, with 8:05 to play.
The momentum kept swinging, however, as Green responded with a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 61-59.
The two teams continued to trade momentum over the following minutes, with the Pioneers scoring six unanswered, powered by a Kreeger 3-point play, to take a 65-61 lead with 5:23 left.
But a flagrant foul on Willoughby gave the Lakers two shots and the ball following a missed free throw by Kreeger, and Oswego State took advantage.
Achille knocked down both free throws, and Green buried another three on the ensuing possession, giving the Lakers a 66-65 lead with 5:07 to play.
Marietta, however, had one last run left in them, and it proved to be the difference. Lukas Isaly immediately responded with a three of his own, putting the Pioneers back up two.
Kreeger drew a foul and hit both free throws, extending the lead to four, and Mason Lydic cleaned up on the offensive glass after a Laker turnover to give the Pioneers a 72-66 lead with 3:47 left.
After another defensive stop, a layup from Kreeger stretched Marietta's lead to eight, and an emphatic dunk from Willoughby made it a ten-point game with 2:23 remaining.
Oswego State hung around, forcing a steal with its press to cut the lead to six with 1:45 left, but the Pioneers had no trouble knocking down their free throws in the final two minutes, holding on for an 89-81 victory.
Green had 22 points to lead Oswego State in the loss. Sparks had 19 points, while Anderson added 12 points and six assists. Achille had eight points and seven rebounds, while Crittendon, Simmons, and Mulson each scored six points.
Jason Ellis led all scorers with 28 points for Marietta. Kreeger and Isaly each had 17 points, with Willoughby adding 11 points. #2 Marietta (28-2) will play #4 Christopher Newport (27-2) in the Elite 8 at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
For the Lakers, their season ends with a program-record 27 wins, and their third Sweet 16 appearance under head coach Jason Leone. The team graduates seven seniors: Eric Sanfilippo, Julien Crittendon, Hunter Cole, Jordan Brown, Louis Fedullo, Brendan Mulson, and Christian Simmons.
