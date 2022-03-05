SWARTHMORE, Pa. — Jamal Achille scored 22 points as the Oswego State men's basketball team cruised past Keene State, 84-63, in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday.
With the win, the Lakers (27-2) advance to next weekend's Sweet 16. It will be the team's second Sweet 16 appearance in the last three seasons.
While the Lakers trailed early in the first round on Friday, they took control from the opening tip in Saturday's second-round contest. Achille dominated inside, scoring six of the first eight points for Oswego State.
Keene State used their perimeter shooting to keep things close, with Mason Jean Baptiste and Octavio Brito hitting early 3-pointers. An inside bucket from James Anozie tied the game, 10-10, five and a half minutes in.
From there, the Lakers settled into their up-tempo style, pushing the ball and forcing numerous turnovers. Achille, Christian Simmons, and Devin Green all hit threes to extend the lead, with a layup from Ahkee Anderson pushing the Lakers' advantage to double digits with 7:30 to go before halftime.
Christian Simmons found a groove late in the half, scoring inside on consecutive possessions to make it a 38-21 Laker lead, and following that up by hitting a pair of threes.
A great feed from Simmons set up Achille with the Lakers' final basket of the half, giving Oswego State a 48-28 advantage at the break.
The Lakers cruised in the second half, never allowing the Owls within 15 points. Achille helped the Lakers to a strong start once more, scoring seven of Oswego State's first nine points, pushing the lead to 57-32 in the first five minutes.
A pair of buckets from Jeremiah Sparks and a three-point play from Simmons kept the lead at 20, 64-44, with 10 minutes to go. A pair of threes from Brito allowed Keene State to hang around, but the Lakers continued to apply pressure.
Anderson added six late points, with Sparks hitting a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 77-59 with 3:25 remaining.
Hunter Cole added five points late, including a three-point play, and Luke Van Slyke scored a late bucket as the Lakers finished off an 84-63 win, clinching their spot in the Sweet 16.
Achille led the Lakers with 22 points and six rebounds in the win. Anderson had 17 points, Simmons had 16 points and six rebounds, and Green added 11 points. Sparks had eight points and Cole had five for the Lakers.
Octavio Brito led all scorers with 24 points for Keene State. Mason Jean Baptiste added 19 points in the loss.
Oswego State (27-2) will face the winner of Marietta College and University of Rochester in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 on Friday, March 5.
Check Tuesday's edition of The Palladium-Times for a full game story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.