SWARTHMORE, Pa. — The Oswego State men’s basketball team fought off the skill and shooting of Hood College on Friday, earning an 82-73 win in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Swarthmore College.
It was the Blazers who were in control early, with the twin duo of Mason and Evan Wang making things happen offensively for Hood.
Mason Wang scored nine of Hood’s first 16 points, with Evan Wang adding five to help the Blazers to an early 16-13 lead. The Lakers saw much of their early offense come from outside the arc, with threes from Devin Green and Jeremiah Sparks keeping the score close.
A barrage of 3-pointers from the Wang twins led the Blazers to a 25-16 advantage 11 minutes in, but the half finished with a big run for the Lakers.
Oswego State found a rhythm offensively, speeding up the tempo and crashing the basket in the latter portion of the first half. A pair of free throws from Evan Wang extended the Blazers’ lead to 27-19 with 7:58 remaining, but Hood was held scoreless for the remainder of the half.
A midrange jumper from Ahkee Anderson started a run for Oswego State, with a three from Sparks and strong inside work from Jamal Achille leading to 15 unanswered points for the Lakers heading into halftime.
Powered by the strong finish, the Lakers took a 34-27 lead into the half.
Oswego State stretched the lead to 10 after an early three from Crittendon, but the Blazers still had life. A short 8-2 run for Hood, capped off by a three from Ryan Hollwedel, cut the Lakers’ lead to 52-48 with 11:28 remaining.
The Lakers quickly regrouped, however, beginning a 14-2 run that extended the Oswego State lead to 16 points with less than eight minutes remaining. 3-pointers from Kaleb Cook, Julien Crittendon, and Brendan Mulson helped spark the run, with Achille continuing to work in the paint.
The lead remained in double figures until the final minute, with Mulson and Sparks getting to the rim and Green adding another three. The teams traded fouls late as Hood attempted to extend the game, but the Lakers had no issue breaking the Blazers’ pressure, knocking down five free throws in the final minute and holding on for an 82-73 victory.
Achille led the Lakers with 20 points, adding 12 rebounds in the win. Green had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Sparks added 10 points and five rebounds. Mulson and Crittendon each had nine points, Christian Simmons had eight, and Anderson added six for Oswego State.
Mason Wang led Hood with 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Evan Wang had 21 points, with Bryce Butler adding 15 for the Blazers.
Oswego State (26-2) will play Keene State (21-6) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at 5:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.