FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday, falling 52-51 to Jamesville-DeWitt in a tense, back-and-forth Section III Class A quarterfinal matchup.
“It’s tough to lose like that,” said Fulton head coach Derek Lyons. “They’ve worked hard all season. They’ve battled, they’ve stayed together. It broke my heart to lose that game for them. … It’s a tough way to end the season.”
The game was tied, 12-12, after a tight opening quarter. Aniyah Neal scored the Red Rams’ first six points, with Fulton’s Natalie Frost tacking on seven. In the second quarter, Fulton gained some separation, using a 13-0 run to turn a two-point deficit into a 27-16 advantage halfway through the frame.
Ava Sandroni helped keep things close, scoring eight points in the final three minutes, and a putback at the buzzer from Neal cut Fulton’s lead to 32-28 at halftime.
The teams traded leads in the third, with Sandroni putting J-D ahead with 5:23 left in the quarter. A bucket from Madison Baum gave the lead back to Fulton a minute later, but baskets from Neal and Victoria Payne put the Red Rams back in front with three minutes remaining in the third.
A buzzer-beating three from Fulton’s Carleigh Patterson, bouncing high off the back iron before dramatically falling through the hoop, cut the Red Rams’ lead to three, 42-39, entering the fourth.
Like the third, the final quarter featured several lead changes. Baum put Fulton up by one, 46-45, with four minutes to go, but Neal went inside and finished just 18 seconds later to give the lead back to J-D.
A transition bucket from Payne had the Red Rams ahead by three, 52-49, with under two minutes left. After several empty possessions for both teams, Claire Broderick forced a turnover and finished on the other end with 16.7 seconds left, trimming the lead back to one.
After the Red Rams came up empty at the free throw line, Fulton had a final chance to win the game, but was unable to get a shot off in the final seconds, with Jamesville-DeWitt holding on for a 52-51 victory.
Baum led the Red Raiders with 15 points in the loss. Miner and Frost each had nine, with Patterson and Broderick each adding five points.
Neal led all scorers with 21 points for J-D. Sandroni added 10, with Isabella Sindoni recording eight points and Payne adding seven. The Red Rams will play No. 1 Auburn in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Check Thursday's edition of the Palladium-Times for a full game story.
