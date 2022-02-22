FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team fell in the Section III Class A quarterfinals Tuesday, losing to the Syracuse Academy of Science, 57-51.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team for how they represented our program (and) themselves,” said Fulton head coach Sean Broderick. “(I'm) just blessed to have the opportunity to coach this group.”
Nine points from Steyvon Jones helped the Atoms to an 11-9 lead after a tight first quarter. Jones added eight more in the second quarter, and the SAS defense stood strong, limiting Fulton to 18 first-half points.
The final three of those, however, came on a Sam Cotton buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt, and cut the Atoms’ lead to 10, 28-18, at halftime.
Fulton forward Gavin Doty found his rhythm in the third, scoring eight points. Threes from Tanner Emmons and Trevor Hendrickson helped cut the SAS lead to three, 39-36, entering the fourth.
An early three from Jones pushed the Atoms’ lead to eight with six minutes left, but consecutive baskets from Doty trimmed Fulton’s deficit to four with 5:18 remaining. Makai Reed answered with a 3-pointer for SAS, quickly extending its lead to seven.
The Atoms continued to find answers from outside, with another pair of threes from Reed and Jones helping to silence the Red Raiders’ attempts to even the score. Reed pushed the lead to eight with 2:28 left, and after another pair of buckets from Doty, Jones knocked down a three to give SAS a 55-48 lead with 1:15 left.
Fulton had an answer in the form of a Hendrickson 3-pointer, but the Red Raiders couldn’t cash in on the chances that followed, with the Atoms holding on in the final minute for a 57-51 victory.
Doty led Fulton with 24 points in the loss. Hendrickson added 12, and Cotton had seven points for the Red Raiders.
Jones led all scorers with 26 points for SAS. Reed had 17, and Andre Pasha added 12 for the Atoms. The Academy of Science will play No. 3 Jamesville-DeWitt in the Class A semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Check Thursday's edition of the Palladium-Times for a full game story.
