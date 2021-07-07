MEXICO — Reatha von Holtz was selected for the All-Central New York girls track and field team for small schools.
The senior from Mexico High School took first place in two events at this year’s Section III Class B-1 championships in Oneida in late June.
In the shot put, von Holtz threw a long shot of 34 feet, 1.75 inches — more than 3.5 feet ahead of second place. During the discus throw, her best throw was 100 feet, 10 inches, which was 18 feet ahead of second place.
von Holtz will attend Clarkson University in the fall to study biomolecular science and plans to swim for the Golden Knights.
The All-CNY team for girls track and field in the large school division will be announced today. Boys tennis (July 9) and golf (July 12) will also be announced within the coming days.
